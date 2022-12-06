Pilot students take part in medicine seminar

December 6, 2022

Students from Pilot Mountain Middle in the Institute for Science Technology Engineering and Math Program.

<p>Layla Lineberry and Kaylen Pennington dissect a squid.</p>

<p>Sailor Johnson and Ellie Fitzgerald study a squid.</p>

<p>Colby Badgett and Megan Poteat learn about dissecting a squid.</p>

<p>Emery Tilley and Dayton Hanes get a closer look at a squid they are dissecting.</p>

<p>Institute for Science Technology Engineering and Math as part of a Surry County Schools/Wake Forest University School of Medicine pose for a photo.</p>

Several states at Pilot Mountain Middle School recently were able to participate in the Institute for Science Technology Engineering and Math as part of a Surry County Schools/Wake Forest University School of Medicine program.

The students participated in a fall summit at the medical school on Thursday to learn more about careers in the medical field. They also attended a Saturday morning enrichment program and dissected a squid to examine the anatomy of a living organism.