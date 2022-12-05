Yokeley, Zalescik thanked for service to city

December 5, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Zalescik urges bringing community together

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Commissioner Marie Wood, in her dual capacity as mayor pro tem, presents outgoing Commissioner Steve Yokeley with a plaque of appreciation for his 13 years of service in city government.

<p>Joe Zalescik also recognized by Wood with a plaque for his work as a member of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.</p>

Along with new city officials being welcomed to the fold, honors have been bestowed on two outgoing members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners who also offered some parting comments.

Steve Yokeley and Joe Zalescik attended their last meeting as commissioners on Thursday, which included the two being presented with plaques recognizing their years of service.

Yokeley was a longtime South Ward commissioner who was first elected in 2009 to fill the seat formerly occupied by David Beal, who had decided not to seek another term on the five-member non-partisan board.

He was re-elected to two more four-year terms in 2013 and 2017 and faced the voters again this year in the wake of Mount Airy’s elections being shifted to even years from odd ones. Yokeley also served as the city’s mayor pro tem, or vice mayor, from 2011-15 in addition to his commissioner role.

Zalescik, meanwhile, had been appointed to the board on Oct. 7, 2021, to fill a vacancy created by At-Large Commissioner Ron Niland being named mayor by fellow board members in the wake of Mayor David Rowe’s resignation.

In an unusual situation as this year’s election loomed, Zalescik and Yokeley agreed to seek the seats held by each other. Due to a desire to not serve another four-year term, Yokeley opted to run for the at-large post which involved filling an unexpired two-year stint.

Zalescik wanted to serve a full term, so he ran for Yokeley’s South Ward seat but lost in a primary last May, with Phil Thacker subsequently being elected to it on Nov. 8.

Yokeley was defeated in last month’s election for the at-large position by Deborah Cochran, who earlier held that seat and also is a former Mount Airy mayor.

Both Yokeley and Zalescik were presented with plaques of appreciation during Thursday’s meeting by Commissioner Marie Wood. She was acting as mayor pro tem in the absence of Niland, who did not attend the session.

He had delivered a farewell speech during the council’s previous meeting on Nov. 17.

Final comments

Yokeley and Zalescik also were given the opportunity to make comments upon stepping down from the board.

“There are a lot of things I’d like to say,” Yokeley stated, appearing to be holding back from a full unleashing of comments.

Yokeley, who frequently clashed with newly installed Mayor Jon Cawley over the years when the latter served as a North Ward commissioner, explained that certain things are “better left unsaid.”

The outgoing board member did say that serving in city government has been an honor and expressed thanks to all his friends and supporters — especially wife Ann.

Yokeley mentioned that she had “put up with” all the unpleasant as well as pleasant circumstances over the years which go hand and hand with city government service.

In his closing remarks, Zalescik thanked Commissioner Yokeley for being a mentor to him during Zalescik’s nearly 14 months on the board when the two sat side by side in the council chamber.

“We’ve had some interesting votes,” the outgoing at-large member said, including a 3-2 decision in September approving a controversial downtown master plan update, among others.

Zalescik urged Mayor Cawley and the three new commissioners to bring the community together after such divisions and a hotly contested election season.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.