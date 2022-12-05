Two rescued after being trapped overnight

Two people were rescued from Fisher River in Dobson Friday after at least one of them had been trapped there since Thursday, following a nearby traffic accident, according to Surry County officials, but details being released Monday by local officials were still scarce and somewhat contradictory.

According to a statement issued by Nathan Walls, assistant to the county manager and public information officer, the two individuals had been “involved in a vehicle crash the night before and had been outside all night in a cold, wet environment.”

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Monday afternoon there was no record of such a wreck in that area on Thursday or Friday.

According to Wall’s statement, the two individuals were rescued only after someone passing by heard cries for help from a man and called the Surry County Emergency Services Center around 3 p.m. on Friday. Shortly afterward, the Dobson Rescue Squad, Surry EMS, and officials with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and started a search of the area.

Walls said county searchers eventually made contact with an injured man who said he needed help, and that a female he was with had fallen “down a steep rock cliff and into the river. It was discovered that they were involved in a vehicle crash the night before and had been outside all night in a cold, wet environment.” Although a North Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman said his agency has no record of such a wreck, Walls said it is being investigated by the highway patrol.

It was not clear from information Walls released if the two had been in a vehicle which crashed into the river, or if they had crashed nearby, then wandered away from the vehicle and then fallen into the river.

Attempts to clarify were not successful — Walls referred additional questions to Surry County EMS Director Eric Southern, who had referred all questions to Walls.

“Access was difficult due to the terrain and the width of the river in various places,” Walls said in his written statement. That led to searchers utilizing both a boat and ground-based search crews on both sides of Fisher River to local her, as well as a drone and resources from a number of different agencies.

“Once she was located, she was treated and packaged by EMS personnel,” Walls said. “The female subject was determined to have serious injuries and had to be moved by a boat down river (to) a temporary landing zone. She was transported to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist by Aircare.”

The male subject was also determined to have serious injuries and was moved to a second temporary landing zone, where he was also flown to Atrium.

Walls did not release the names of the two individuals involved, nor any information regarding their injuries, nor any information surrounding the wreck he had mentioned earlier.

Additional agencies which aided in the search included Central Surry Fire Department, Mount Airy Rescue Squad, Mountain Park Rescue Squad, and Surry County Emergency Management. Dobson Fire Department set up a landing zone for Aircare at Surry Community College until a temporary on scene site could be established.