Police reports

December 2, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Pilot Mountain woman is facing charges stemming from her alleged theft this week of merchandise valued at nearly $750 from Walmart in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

Store loss-prevention personnel observed Marlana Evonne Wood, 37, of 575 Towe Road, for an hour Wednesday, during which she placed items into bags and pushed them out of the store in a shopping cart, records state. Included were children’s toys and miscellaneous items valued altogether at $739.

Wood subsequently was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods and is slated to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 30, along with being banned from Walmart. All of the stolen merchandise was returned to the store.

• A woman who came to the police station early Friday to report an assault ended up being charged with driving while intoxicated.

Johna Leann Sawyers, 40, of 140 Sheffield Lane, operating a 2021 Jeep Wrangler, was found to be allegedly impaired after arriving and was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond. The case is set for the Dec. 19 session of District Court.

• Cory Tyler Sumner, 35, of 608 Allred Mill Road, was charged Monday with discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Sumner was encountered at a location near his home by officers who were investigating a shots-fired call, and was found to have shot at a deer, police records state.

He is scheduled to be in District Court on Dec. 19.