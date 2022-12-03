United Fund holding first Bourbon Bonanza

December 2, 2022 John Peters News 0

The United Fund of Surry is hosting its first Bourbon Bonanza on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Old North State Winery in downtown Mount Airy.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a bourbon tasting from local and national distilleries. That will be followed by a three-course dinner, live music, a live auction, and a bourbon raffle.

Several ticket packages are available for the evening. A couples ticket which includes the pre-dinner tastings, dinner, and one raffle ticket cost $300; an individual ticket for the pre-dinner tastings, dinner and one raffle ticket is $175; while an individual ticket for the dinner and one raffle ticket is $150.

United Fund of Surry Executive Director Melissa Hiatt was all smiles Friday when reporting that tickets for the event are selling quickly. With 130 tickets going on sale in the last few days, she said there are only thirty tickets to the tasting and dinner remaining.

“We are excited to do this event, not only because it will be a fun evening, but mainly because it will help us raise much-needed dollars that can be used to help people and families in crisis,” said Melissa Hiatt, executive director of United Fund of Surry.

“As this is the first of its kind event in this area, we wanted to do it in a moderate size. We are a small staff and a working board, so we wanted to do it well,” Hiatt said.

The event has sold so well, she has already decided that it will be back, “We think we have found something here that will be a hit, and we’ll bring it back again and for years to come.”

Agencies who receive funding from United Fund of Surry are evaluated and reviewed annually, and financial allocations are made based on the agencies’ needs, as well as on the impact they are having on meeting the current needs of the community.

“The mission of United Fund of Surry is to strengthen and serve our community by helping to meet the needs of our neighbors. This event will help sustain that mission,” Hiatt said.

She assured that there are other ways folks can participate if the dinner sells out. The raffle for five lots of bourbons allows for an unlimited number of entries, and participants can buy as many raffle tickets as they like. During the dinner, there will also be 10-15 baskets of bourbon of 2-3 bottles each Hiatt said that will be auctioned off for those in attendance.

The United Fund of Surry is sitting currently at 42% of their campaign fundraising goal of $500,000.

Tickets for the event went on sale Dec. 1 and seating will be limited. Hiatt said she predicts the dinner tickets will have sold out by Monday. A For more information contact office@unitedfundofsurry.org