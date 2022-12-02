Crowd celebrates new clinic location

State Rep. Sarah Stevens speaks about the importance of the clinic in serving area residents without health insurance.
A large contingent gathers for the program held outside, with Northern Regional Hospital looming in the background.
The temperature gauge might’ve read 38 degrees outside a new free clinic location in Mount Airy, but a warm spirit of achievement prevailed among those gathered for a program marking its official dedication.
“Today is a long time coming,” Surry Medical Ministries Executive Director Nancy Dixon told more than 150 people attending the event late Thursday afternoon, including city and county officials and other clinic supporters.
“We are thrilled to actually be here,” added Dixon, who also is president of the governing board for the charitable organization that provides wide-ranging medical services to low-income, uninsured residents of Surry County and surrounding communities.
The clinic first opened in October 1993 in a building at 813 Rockford St., where space was limited as demands for its services grew amid closings of local industries that caused workers to lose their health insurance coverage.
In August, clinic operators began welcoming patients to the new location — a vacant structure just down the road at 951 Rockford St. formerly occupied by Dr. Glenn Pfitzner, a longtime gastroenterologist who retired. It contains more than four times the space of the original building that is about 70 years old.
Although the more-modern facility actually was pressed into service more than three months ago, the dedication/open house event was not scheduled until Thursday.
“It’s an absolutely amazing facility,” said state Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy, who was among the speakers for the program that preceded tours of the clinic.
Stevens, who is speaker pro tempore of the N.C. House of Representatives, has been a huge supporter of Surry Medical Ministries, including working to include $750,000 in funding for the clinic within the state budget.
“She has really risen to the occasion for us,” Dixon said during Thursday’s event, mentioning that words are insufficient to thank Stevens.
The state legislator explained during her time at the podium that she has an awareness of health-care issues due to being a breast cancer survivor. And she watched over the years as company after company closed their doors locally and affected the insurance coverage of their employees who included her husband Edwin.
Stevens is impressed by how Surry Medical Ministries has filled that void since 1993.
With an all-volunteer staff including doctors, dentists, nurses and other health-care professionals, the free clinic provides primary health-care services, dental care, behavioral health services, diabetes education, a pharmacy, lab tests, hospital referrals and more.
Nearly 5,000 people — including workers without insurance — were served during 2021 alone.
Last winter, Surry Medical Ministries’ hours were expanded from a two-days-per-week schedule to four days, in response to its caseload more than doubling after COVID-19 struck.
Stevens mentioned Thursday that before this change, clinic operators were seeing more patients than the county health department on a weekly basis. “And they were only open two days a week.”
Thursday’s program also included a scheduled appearance by a representative from the State Employees Credit Union — which Dixon called Surry Medical Ministries’ “largest benefactor” in a capital effort to ensure community health care for this area.
In addition to the state, county and city governments that have provided financial assistance, regular citizens were cited for their donations to the program. Dixon has said more such support is needed to help retire a low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to acquire the new facility.
An ecumenical blessing of it for the ongoing benefit and common good of the community also was conducted Thursday, along with an official ribbon cutting.
Closing remarks were offered by Dr. David Dixon, husband of Nancy and the clinic’s medical director, before the tours inside the warm confines of the building.
The move there included the addition of a nurses’ station and more parking to serve clinic patients and staff compared to the previous location.
Nancy Dixon praised
Persons offering comments at the dedication event agreed that much credit for where the clinic is today is owed to Nancy Dixon, who began as a volunteer there in 2012 and joined the governing board of the facility in 2015.
She was described as the “heart” of the clinic Thursday by Dr. Terri Mosley, a longtime local educator and community volunteer with Surry Medical Ministries.
Mosley pointed out that Dixon recently was the only person in North Carolina to be awarded a 2022 Community Star honor by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health, recognizing her tireless volunteer efforts on behalf of the clinic.
Rep. Stevens said she wished Dixon could be cloned in order to provide such a presence for every county of the state.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.