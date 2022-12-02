New city leadership takes charge

Mayor Jon Cawley leads the proceedings after being sworn in along with Commissioner Deborah Cochran, also pictured.
Unlike the situation in some Third World countries, the city of Mount Airy has experienced a peaceful, orderly transfer of power with the installation of a new mayor and three council members.
This occurred Thursday afternoon when the four were administered their respective oaths of office during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.
A near-capacity crowd was on hand for the occasion in the council chamber of the Municipal Building, including relatives, friends and other supporters of the incoming crew along with those of city officials serving at their last meeting.
“It seems like it’s been a long journey to get here,” Phil Thacker, who was elected last month to a South Ward commissioner seat, said after taking his place along the row of city officials.
Others sworn in were Jon Cawley, a longtime North Ward commissioner who was elected mayor on Nov. 8; Chad Hutchens, who won a race to fill Cawley’s position on the board; and Deborah Cochran, a former mayor and at-large commissioner who again was chosen by voters to occupy that seat.
Thursday afternoon’s session was an upbeat occasion filled with congratulatory remarks and heartfelt good-byes by outgoing board members Steve Yokeley and Joe Zalescik. Ron Niland, who had served as mayor before losing in the Nov. 8 municipal election, did not attend the meeting.
Cawley: “Your voice” counts
The Thursday session began with the outgoing council members in place, and Commissioner Marie Wood, who also has been serving as mayor pro tem, leading the proceedings.
Plaques containing the names of the incoming officials remained concealed until they were sworn in to office. And after a 10-minute break that included a reception in the lobby, each took their seats — marking a new era in city government with Cawley in charge.
“I’ve sat up here for 14 years,” the new mayor said, referring to when he was appointed as a commissioner in September 2008 to replace Tom Bagnal, who had resigned from the board.
“And this is a different seat that comes with different responsibilities, and I’m looking forward to those,” added Cawley.
The incoming chief executive pledged to do the best job he can “leading — and I’m not talking about managing.”
While Cawley says he will maintain his characteristic straight-shooting approach in recognizing situations for what they are, much of the job will involve saying thanks to deserving people when it comes to spending money and making other decisions.
Working toward a goal of serving citizens, the new mayor said his message to them collectively involves listening to “your voice” in municipal government matters.
“I want you to be heard,” Cawley said of city residents and what they can expect from the new leadership.
“We will as a unit ask you for your voice — that’s what we’re going to push for,” he said.
Cawley, a member of the local clergy, also made reference to “The Andy Griffith Show” and the theme of hope often conveyed within its episodes which helped solve problems that weren’t carried over to the next show.
The mayor explained that hope is a key ingredient he will rely on going forward.
Other officials’ remarks
Cochran, Hutchens and Thacker also offered comments upon assuming office Thursday afternoon, which generally included thanking their families, friends, co-workers and residents at large for their support during the campaign.
“Let me say that I want to do my best for the citizens and the city of Mount Airy,” said Thacker, a textile industry retiree who is a former longtime member of the Mount Airy Board of Education.
“I just thank the citizens for giving me this opportunity,” Hutchens said.
A career law enforcement professional who now is a sergeant with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, heading its school resource officer unit, Hutchens said he hopes to bring a different perspective to city government.
Another reorganizational task Thursday included Hutchens being elected as mayor pro tem in a unanimous vote by the commissioners. The mayor pro tem, also known as vice mayor, serves in the absence of the city’s chief executive. Hutchens was nominated by Cawley, with no other nominees emerging.
Cochran, meanwhile, pointed out that she is back where she began in 2007, serving as at-large commissioner, before being elected mayor two years later and serving until 2015.
“I’m happy to be in the same seat bringing a working person’s perspective with a conservative record,” added Cochran, a former longtime radio personality locally who now works in the educational field at a campus in Winston-Salem.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.