Blood sought during ‘difficult holiday period’

December 2, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Gifts await donors this month

Staff Report

Sixteen blood drives are scheduled in this area during December by the American Red Cross, the nation’s chief collection agency.

The American Red Cross has scheduled a series of open-to-the-public blood drives during December to help meet needs at a challenging time of year.

And in the true Christmas spirit, the giving aspect is not a one-sided proposition, with persons who donate blood this month also in store for goodies.

Giveaway campaigns include a $10 Amazon e-gift card for those giving from now until Dec. 15 and a holiday long-sleeve T-shirt will be offered to donors from Dec. 16-31.

Officials hope that such rewards will encourage more people to give during what Chris Newman of the Red Cross office in Winston-Salem called a “difficult holiday period.”

This will help ensure adequate supplies for surgical and other procedures.

Blood drives are coordinated through the Winston-Salem office for Surry and neighboring counties, with Newman releasing this schedule for 16 local-area collection events in December, including dates, times and locations:

• This coming Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Westfield Volunteer Fire Department, 3386 Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain;

• Monday, the Surry American Red Cross building at 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, 1:30 to 6 p.m.;

• Wednesday, Gentry Middle School, 1915 W. Pine St., Mount Airy, 2 to 6:30 p.m.;

• Wednesday, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

• Wednesday, Nancy Reynolds Elementary School, 1585 N.C. Highway 66-North, Westfield, 1:30 to 6 p.m.;

• Friday, Elkin High School, 334 Elk Spur St., 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

• Friday, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, 180 Parkwood Drive, Elkin, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.;

• Dec. 12, Chick-fil-A, 2007 Rockford St., Mount Airy, 1 to 5 p.m.;

• Dec. 18, Bannertown Baptist Church, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, 12:30 to 5 p.m.;

• Dec. 19, Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge St., 1:30 to 6 p.m.;

• Dec. 20, Haymore Baptist Church, 319 Rockford St., Mount Airy, 2:30 to 7 p.m.;

• Dec. 22, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, noon to 4:30 p.m.;

• Dec. 23, Lowe’s Home Improvement of Mount Airy, 692 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Suite 100, noon to 4 p.m.;

• Dec. 23, Jones Intermediate School, 2170 Riverside Drive, Mount Airy, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

• Dec. 28, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 Highway 21, State Road, 1 to 5 p.m.;

• Dec. 28, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donation appointments can be made by visiting Give Blood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

This process also can allow one to determine the availability of appointments for drives on the schedule.

Prospective whole blood donors must be in good health, feeling well and at least 16 years old in most states, along with weighing no less than 110 pounds.

An individual can give every 56 days, up to six times a year, according to information from the Red Cross.