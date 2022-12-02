Chamber chicken stew sale is Tuesday

December 2, 2022 John Peters Community, News 0

A couple of volunteers and workers with the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce load up several orders of chicken stew for delivery at last year’s chicken stew sale. This year’s sale will be on Tuesday. (Mount Airy News file photo)

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual Granite City Chicken Stew Sale on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A quart of stew sells for $14 and will serve two people. The purchase includes chicken stew, crackers, utensils, a sweet treat and a carrying bag. All proceeds of the sale go to support the programs of the chamber.

Orders can be placed on the chamber website, www.mtairyncchamber.org or at the chamber’s Facebook page: @MountAiryChamber. Phone orders can be placed by calling 336-401-2875. Pickup will be at 119 Moore Avenue in Mount Airy on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Delivery of a larger number or orders can be arranged.

Chamber officials said they wanted to extend thanks to the event sponsors: Gold Level — Wayne Farms and Frontier Natural Gas; Bronze Level, Dr. John L. Gravitte, DDS; and Sweet Treat Sponsor, Uncorked Wine Shop.