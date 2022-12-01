‘Nutcracker’ returns to Andy Griffith Playhouse

A rehearsal scene from The “Nutcracker,” which will be on stage at the Andy Griffith Playhouse on Sunday. (Submitted photo)

One of the most beloved holiday traditions returns to the stage in Mount Airy. New York’s Ballet For Young Audiences will delight audiences both young and old with their performance of “The Nutcracker” at the Andy Griffith Playhouse this weekend.

The Nutcracker tells the story of Clara, a young girl on the brink of womanhood whose dreams are both childlike and tinged with romance. She is the favorite godchild of Herr Drosselmeyer, a mysterious clockmaker, who helps to transport Clara and her Nutcracker Prince to a special realm where she witnesses a daring battle, is transported through the Land of Sweets, and meets the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Audiences will also see some familiar faces on stage with the professional dance company. Local dancers Evelyn Casstevens, Reese Cox, Aria Dickerson, Addison Etringer, Jenna Hawks, Prim Hawks, Averie Horton, Ellie Kniskern, Sidney Petree, Emory Thomas, and Charlotte Wright have learned the choreography and will rehearse with the company before taking the stage to help tell the story.

Ballet for Young Audiences was established in 1985 as an adjunct company to the Rockefellers Traveling Playhouse and became a non-profit company in 1994. It appears regularly in New York City on the Schooltime Series at the Tisch Performing Arts Center and at Town Hall. In addition, the company performs frequently at Queens Theater in the Park, LaGuardia College, Queens College, and Flushing Town Hall, also in the New York area. They have danced at Performing Arts Centers as far west as Texas A&M, and throughout North Carolina, Virginia, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. They were also featured regularly on Channel MNN’s Children’s Series and their production of Nutcracker was highlighted on NYCTV. The ballet “Spring Song” was performed in 2011 at the 13th Nanning International Folk Song Arts Festival in China, televised to an audience of 800 million.

This production is a narrated 60- to 70-minute version of the timeless holiday tale which makes it the perfect experience for the entire family.

The show on Sunday, Dec. 4 begins at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org.