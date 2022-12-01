White Plains science fair winners named

December 1, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Overall science fair school winners are, from left, first place Adalynne Phillips, second place Gracie Beasley and third place Ada King.

<p>Fifth Grade winners, from left, are first place Wrenn Hiatt and second place Camilla Cabrera Cabrera.</p>

Fifth Grade winners, from left, are first place Wrenn Hiatt and second place Camilla Cabrera Cabrera.

<p>Fourth grade first place winner is Roe Johnson.</p>

Fourth grade first place winner is Roe Johnson.

<p>Third grade winners are, from left, first place Madison Badgett, second place Catherine Douglas, third place Hunter Cunningham and Canaan Watson, who tied for the honor.</p>

Third grade winners are, from left, first place Madison Badgett, second place Catherine Douglas, third place Hunter Cunningham and Canaan Watson, who tied for the honor.

White Plains Elementary School recently held its annual science fair.

In addition to crowning schoolwide winners in the competition, top projects in each grade were also chosen.