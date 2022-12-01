SCC class attends opera

Surry Community College students taking Music Appreciation (MUS-110) courses took a recent field trip to the Piedmont Opera in Winston-Salem with Frieda Eakins, music and humanities instructor.

The students attended a performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata.

Student participants included Ellie Edwards, Abbi Freeman, Evalyne Jarrad, Lydia Jarrad, Elisabeth Samples, Taylor Schuyler and Dalton Smith. Other SCC employee participants included Maria Saldarriaga Osorio, student success librarian, and Anna-Olivia Sisk, lead art instructor.

With the exception of time off during COVID, my students and I have been attending musical events every semester since 2013,” said Eakins says. “Concert attendance corresponds with an essay assignment for the course. Not only do these events provide diverse cultural experiences for our students, but attendance at the events shows support for the community, as well as for student and faculty participants. For example, one of our current music adjuncts, Laura K. Hutchins, is a frequent performer with the Piedmont Opera. I hope to encourage a broadening of participation college wide.”

