City Hall awaits changing of guard

With the 2022 municipal election on Nov. 8 now a blip in the rear-view mirror, the reality of that event is taking shape today with four of the city’s six council seats being filled by new members.

This will be accompanied by swearing-in ceremonies for those incoming officials during a 4 p.m. meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

Oaths of office are scheduled to be administered to Jon Cawley, a longtime North Ward commissioner who was elected mayor last month; Chad Hutchens, the winner of a contest for Cawley’s vacated seat; Deborah Cochran, who was victorious in a race for the board’s at-large commissioner post; and Phil Thacker, elected to a South Ward council seat.

This will be done individually with Surry County Register of Deeds Todd Harris, a former Mount Airy commissioner, administering the oath of office to Cochran.

Hutchens will be sworn in by local Judge Marion Boone; Thacker by Bill Goins, the chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners; and Cawley by Judge Gretchen Kirkman.

The agenda for today’s meeting also includes two outgoing commissioners, Steve Yokeley and Joe Zalescik, offering remarks and making presentations.

After a 10-minute break at the conclusion of those presentations, the meeting will resume with opening remarks by Cawley, Cochran, Hutchens and Thacker.

Cawley could not be reached for comment Wednesday on any tone he hopes to set upon taking office after a hotly contested election season.

Ron Niland, the outgoing mayor, will not be attending today’s meeting, according to a City Hall spokesperson.

The session is to be led instead by Mayor Pro Tempore Marie Wood. Wood is a South Ward commissioner who along with North Ward Commissioner Tom Koch was not involved in this year’s election.

Niland presented a farewell speech at the last commissioners meeting on Nov. 17 in which he expressed what a “great honor” it was to serve.

Another bit of reorganizational housekeeping during today’s meeting will involve the selection of a mayor pro tem, which could lead to Wood being re-elected or another person chosen to fill that role.

The mayor pro tem, or vice mayor, leads meetings and otherwise represents the city government in the absence of its chief executive.

Although much of today’s meeting will involve acknowledging the end of one era in Mount Airy and the ushering in of a new one, the incoming officials are to face a couple of business items.

One will include the presentation of an annual audit report by a representative from the Martin, Starnes and Associates accounting firm of Hickory, which has been contracted to review the city’s books since 2011.

