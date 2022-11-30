Health screenings available on Dec. 8

November 30, 2022 John Peters News 0

Residents living in and around the Mount Airy can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with upcoming screenings by Life Line Screening.

The company will be at Cross Creek Country Club on Dec. 8, at 1129 Greenhill Rd., offering a wide variety of screenings. The screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health;

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels;

• Diabetes risk;

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Pricing packages start at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Advance registration is required.