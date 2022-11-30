Rosy Cheeks run to feature toy drive

November 30, 2022
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The Grinch is among those warming up to compete in a past Rosy Cheeks 5K in Mount Airy.

What happens when a costume party collides head-on with an athletic event? The answer is the annual Rosy Cheeks 5K and Fun Run penciled on the calendar for Dec. 10.

While it does promote serious competition, the race now it is 15th year also has a whimsical side that includes some runners dressing in holiday-themed costumes.

In the past, those dashing along the Granite City Greenway during the event have portrayed Santa Claus, elves, snowmen, the Grinch and even wrapped presents, which have made Rosy Cheeks more than just a run.

Along with the holiday costume aspect, another Christmas-related element surrounding the Rosy Cheeks 5K and Fun Run involves the role it plays in providing a brighter December for community youths in need.

Mount Airy Parks and Recreation and the Reeves Community Center Foundation will host the event in conjunction with the Mount Airy Police Department Toy Drive.

The entry fee is $15 and an unwrapped toy or other age-appropriate gift.

“What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than making a kid’s Christmas a little better,” observed Darren Lewis, Mount Airy’s assistant city manager and its former parks and recreation director who is a longtime organizer of local races.

Lewis added that “2022 has been a great year for running and we are excited to host the most meaningful event on December tenth.”

The Rosy Cheeks 5K and Fun Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. that Saturday from a starting point at Riverside Park. The Kids Fun Run will be held immediately after the 5K (3.1-mile) race.

More than 300 participants were involved in the event last year, and organizers are hoping for another big turnout on Dec. 10.

They can register at https://rosycheeks5k.itsyourrace.com/

“We would love to see over 200 runners fill the Granite City Greenway,” Lewis said in putting out a call to the public, while pointing out that one needn’t be a hard-core athlete to take part.

“We challenge each of you to walk, run or donate to this great event and help out the underserved children in our community,” he urged. “You can help make a child feel a little extra special during the holidays by donating a gift for a school-age child.”

All participants are asked to bring an unwrapped toy, gift or gift card for those at the elementary, middle school or high school levels.

In addition to taking toys to the park on Dec. 10, they can be dropped off at Reeves Community Center from now through Dec. 9.

Costume contest involved

Those seeking a little extra fun also can participate in the Food Lion Costume Contest during the Rosy Cheeks event and win some great prizes, Lewis mentioned.

Four categories will be featured:

• Best-dressed youth;

• Best-dressed adult female;

• Best-dressed adult male;

• Best-dressed group.

Food Lion gift cards and gift bags await the winners.

Awards for the 5K run will go to the top-three male and female overall finishers and the top-three winners of both genders among various age groups.

