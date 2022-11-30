Surry Community College has received a $400,000 grant aimed at strengthening its growing partnership with Northern Regional Hospital, keeping open — and expanding — a pipeline of students studying for in the growing healthcare industry.

This two-year grant from the Strada Education Network’s Employer and Community College Partnership Challenge supports employer partnerships that connect learners to in-demand employment opportunities to strengthen regional economies. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the registered nursing job outlook is projected to grow 9% from 2020 to 2030, and N.C. Nursecast predicts the state nursing shortage to be 17,500 by 2033.

Surry Community College will use the grant money to partner with Northern Regional Hospital to address healthcare workforce shortages by increasing enrollment in healthcare programs and expanding support and work-based learning and apprenticeship opportunities for students.

The grant and expanding partnership comes on the heels of more recent efforts to bring the hospital and the college closer in opening pathways for area residents interested in healthcare careers.

Northern Regional Hospital partnered with Surry-Yadkin Works to develop the first Youth LPN and RN Apprenticeship Program in North Carolina. In spring 2022, the program finished its second year with 28 youth pre-apprentices working at paid positions at Northern Regional Hospital. Students completed the CNA course during high school, received a paid CNA pre-apprenticeship and were offered an apprenticeship upon successful completion.

This school year, the college and hospital have been implementing a new clinical program at Northern Regional. Currently, SCC’s nursing education staff is responsible for teaching the classroom portion and overseeing their clinical experience at local nursing homes and the hospital. This new collaboration will allow SCC’s nursing staff to teach students the classroom and lab portions on campus and the majority of the clinical experiences for nursing courses taught will be provided by the hospital.

Northern will supply 11 nurse educators from their current staff, and they will be responsible for assisting with coordinating and teaching educational programs and activities that promote continued education of hospital clinical personnel and affiliates. The hospital nurse educators will assist in the scheduling of students for clinical rotations and mentor the students.

“For nearly 40 years, I have been privileged to work and partner with many successful community college workforce training programs,” said Chris A. Lumsden, Northern president and CEO. “I consider this particular partnership and program with Surry Community College among the most creative and important ones to Northern Regional Hospital and the residents of this rural region of North Carolina. This Growing Our Own strategy is paramount to the long-term sustainability of Northern Regional Hospital and a key to successful economic development in Surry County and our neighboring rural counties.”

The new program will utilize the work-based learning program Surry-Yadkin Works that connects four local public school systems to the college, according to information released by the college.

“A healthcare career liaison and health science student success advisor will be hired to increase awareness of healthcare related career pathways among middle and high school students and provide classroom and laboratory instruction,” the college said in announcing the program. “Northern Regional Hospital will provide clinical instruction and supervision for students during rotations, provide opportunities for internships and other professional development activities, and contribute to funding the liaison position after the grant period ends.

“The healthcare career liaison will be responsible for recruitment programs and target three different areas in the community. They will work with middle school students which will include classroom presentations, planning and implementing field trips to Northern Regional Hospital and Siurry Community College, hosting a healthcare career camp, planning and implementing healthcare career fairs, and providing hands-on healthcare experiences through virtual reality programming and manikin simulations.”

The Healthcare Career Liaison will do the same program for high school students, as well as set up job shadowing experiences at the hospital.

“Our goal is to start with students during the career planning phase of middle school and continue throughout high school, so they can learn about their career options in this field and have personal attention with the Health Science Student Success Advisor,” said Crystal Folger-Hawks, Surry-Yadkin Works program director.

The health science student success advisor will offer student advising, assist with high school and college plans of study, register students, and identify appropriate resources to provide students with wraparound services. They will keep the same cohort of students and advise them about the possible consequences of academic decisions and provide guidance to individual support services.

After the grant ends, Northern Regional Hospital and Surry Community College will continue supporting these positions financially. The grant will also pay for hands-on healthcare equipment such as virtual reality tools, presentation kits and CPR manikins, as well as community activities and meetings that will focus on healthcare student recruitment.

“Surry Community College and Northern Regional Hospital have established these positions to expand our recruiting efforts for healthcare programs and ensure students are presented these career opportunities prior to selecting their educational pathway,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley. “This grant will support the need for dedicated personnel to assist with clinical rotations, faculty teaching and other supporting roles within the nursing program at SCC. We are thankful for the partnership established with Northern Regional Hospital to help meet these critical needs within our community.”