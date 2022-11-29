High school takes alcohol education course

Health and physical education teacher Sarah Knott with student Emerson Warren wearing alcohol impairment simulation goggles.

<p>Mount Airy high School students taking turns driving the obstacle course while wearing alcohol impairment simulation goggles.</p>

<p>Student driving obstacle course.</p>

<p>Members of Mount Airy High School health and physical education classes signing the Rise Above the Norm Alcohol Education Course poster.</p>

Mount Airy High School students had the opportunity to participate in Alcohol Abuse Education during a recent week of health and physical education classes.

Mary Howell from The Alcohol Abuse Education Program led the training which serves to educate youth about the health aspects, pitfalls, and dangers of alcohol use at a young age.

“This program was founded in West Jefferson and offers education to both adolescents and adults,” school officials said. “The goal is to help prepare adolescents with knowledge of the harmful effects of alcohol. They seek to reach students early so that the age of drinking may be delayed and so students may understand that with the appeal of social drinking comes responsibility and consequences.”

For more information about the Alcohol Abuse Education program at Mount Airy High School, contact Sarah Knott at sknott@mtairy.k12.nc.us or 336-789-5147.