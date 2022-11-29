Patrick authorities charge local-area residents

November 29, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against residents of the greater Mount Airy area and vicinity during November, including:

• Justin Kent Hawks, 39, of 155 Sandy Ridge Road, Cana, Virginia, who was served with a capias (arrest warrant) for a felony probation violation;

• Sherri Hazlewood, 54, of 290 Big Dan Lake Drive, Claudville, Virginia, charged with breaking and entering of a building, a felony, and destruction of property involving damage of less than $1,000;

• Amber Nicole McMillian, 27, of 85 Duck Lane in Cana, Virginia, who was served with a capias warrant for failing to appear in court, with her arrest conducted by Carroll County Sheriff’s Office personnel;

• Crystal Gayle Bowman, 40, of 83 Pauls Creek Road, Cana, Virginia, who was served with a Patrick capias warrant for a felony probation violation by Carroll Sheriff’s Office personnel;

• Andrew Benton Joyce, 36, of 1281 Joyce Mill Road, Westfield, charged with disregarding a law enforcement command and continuing to drive while endangering the public and reckless driving endangering life, limb and property;

• Jerry Lyndon Blakely, 36, of 3717 Shady Grove Church Road, East Bend, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

• Frank McKinnley Washington, 40, of 349 Marble Trace Lane, Lowgap, charged with failing to perform construction after receiving more than $1,000 in advance, a felony.