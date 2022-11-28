Donate a Donkey auction Saturday

Hawkins Moore is all smiles standing next to the donkey Festus. (Photo: Heather Moore)
Donate a Donkey for St. Jude is this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Mount Airy Livestock located at 327 Locust Ln., Mount Airy.
During the holidays, some people look for opportunities to give back and do so in many ways from food and toy drives to the collection of warm clothing to brace against winter’s chill.
This weekend though there is a different way to raise money for charity via an auction that may yield a new barnyard friend into your family mix before Christmas. All proceeds from the sale of the donkey named Tater Chip will benefit the efforts of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Donate a Donkey is part of a larger horse and tack sale being held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Mount Airy Livestock located at 327 Locust Ln., Mount Airy. The horse and tack sale happens on the first Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m., check http://www.mtairylivestock.com for more information and times.
St. Jude did not put out a call for donkey auctions, rather it was the brainchild of local entrepreneurs Heather and Heath Moore, of Moore’s General Store on Westfield Road and HM Performance Horses, who wanted to establish a charitable endeavor that they could get the whole family invested in.
“Heath and I wanted to start a tradition that teaches our 4-year-old Hawkins the reason for the season is about giving,” she said of their unique fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“This started as a simple tradition to teach him about kindness and humanity. Boy, were we shown there are a whole lot of good people in this world. A 3-year-old boy and his 7-month-old donkey raised $11,000 for St. Jude,” the proud mother explained.
Last year’s donkey, Festus, did indeed net a tidy $11,000 and if that sounds like a lot of dough, it is. Moore explained that the winner of the auction was allowed to keep the donkey or enter it back into the auction to raise more money. She said Festus was bought and given back to the auction nine times which drove his final price tag into five digits.
Moore said she is unaware if this sort of fundraiser has ever been done specifically for St. Jude before this sale last year. She did say though, “It is common in the horse world to do a donation such as this to raise money on occasion for one of our own who may be a need.”
That generosity of spirit is found in abundance in these parts with even the Livestock Exchange isself chiming in after last year’s sale, “Happiness doesn’t result from what we get but rather what we give.”
Values like charity and generosity are among those found that they hope to pass along. “It means everything to us to be able to raise our son in an environment that teaches him life lessons daily. Chores are required, dirt is healthy, hard work is normal, and every day has a purpose.”
Bailey Reynolds, the manager of Mount Airy Livestock Exchange, said the donate a donkey event is a fun way to raise money for a well-known charity that helps kids and families in their time of greatest need. “We do it every year now at our December horse sale, it’s become a tradition. Heather always donates a donkey or pony, and we auction it off and donate all money to St. Jude.”
Hosting the Donate a Donkey auction again this year was a no-brainer for her and the Livestock Exchange. “Supporting St. Jude means giving children with cancer worldwide the chance to live their best lives.”
“St. Jude makes a unique promise as part of its fundraising that families will never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food. St. Jude believes that all a family should worry about is helping their child live, giving families the greatest gift of all, more time with their loved ones,” Reynolds said.
Young Hawkins Moore, Hawk to those in the know, has his little fingers on the pulse on the moment. With the holidays approaching, he was expressing some empathy for kids in need who are not as lucky as he.
Hawk said the donkey sale was to help them. “We’re selling Tater Chip for the sick kids in the hospital… because they don’t have any toys.” It cannot be stated any simpler than that for from the mouths of babes often comes words of great simplicity that slice to the heart of the matter.
Mother Moore echoed the sentiment: “We just hope everyone remembers reasons to be grateful and to pass it on whenever and however you can.”
She joked their farm is not awash with donkeys that they needed to unload one into a charity auction. “We keep just a few donkeys as herd protectors for our cattle. We raise just a few babies each year, our main focus is on the cattle and horses.”
Donate a Donkey is this weekend but for those who cannot attend but still want to support St. Jude, donations can be made by Venmo, PayPal, calling Mount Airy Livestock Exchange, or in person at the stockyard the day of the sale.