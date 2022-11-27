Candlelight Christmas set for Rockford

While the line-up of musicians and singers might trade back and forth just a bit from the first night to the second, and even a new musician may make an appearance every once in a while, most of the annual Candlelight Christmas in Rockford ceremony remains the same from year to year.
And that’s okay with chief organizer Hannah Holyfield. Apparently, it’s also okay with fans of the annual Christmas observance, given that the Rockford Methodist Church, in the village of Rockford, is almost always packed for both nights of the gathering.
“I really believe it’s people just feel like once we’ve done Rockford now Christmas can begin,” she said of one reason behind the annual services’ popularity. “That’s what people tell me every year.”
Another reason is that the quiet service, in the small church which hearkens to a time before Smartphones and the Internet, even before a time of cable television for many parts of the county, seems to pull at something in the area residents and visitors who attend one of the two gatherings.
“I think it’s just the variety of music, the church, the candlelight, the atmosphere of the old church, the hot cider, the cookies. It’s a tradition people have enjoyed, and I hope we can continue for a long time.”
Much like previous years, both the services — set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 and again on Friday, Dec. 2 — will be centered around a variety of holiday music.
Dr. Gena Poovey, professor of music at Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina, will again be performing both nights. Poovey is as much a part of the tradition as the candles and the 108-year-old church, being the only singer or musician who has performed at the event every year. She was instrumental in helping to start the tradition that has become Candlelight Christmas in Rockford. She will be accompanied by Diana Johnson on Thursday and by Adam Rudisill on Friday.
On Thursday, others performing will include Beth Cook, Wendy and Johnny Dearmin, the Marshall Brothers and High Road, along with the Surry Central High School Chorus directed by Angie Smith.
On Friday, Gene and Betty Anderson and Friends, Gaynell and Michael Lambert along with Jade Kiger and Amy Honeycutt will be performing.
Holyfield said the different performers represent a wide variety of musical styles, from blue grass to folk, from traditional church music to contemporary Christmas songs. And Poovey, a classically trained singer, performs sections of “The Messiah.”
This year marks the 32nd consecutive year for the event, started by Poovey and the Evelyn Holyfield (Hannah Holyfield’s husband’s aunt and founder of the Rockford Preservation Society). Even in 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions limited gatherings, Hannah Holyfield said they were able to get the participating musicians to record music and submit it, so she and other organizers could hold a virtual Candlelight Christmas via social media outlets.
“That was our 30th year, there was no way we were not going to do something,” she said.
Because parking at the church is limited, Holyfield said YVEDDI offers free shuttle service from a nearby parking lot to the church.
She does urge folks to arrive early because the church usually fills up for services.
“We can usually get about 100 or so, maybe a little bit more, each night.”
Candlelight Christmas in Rockford started out as a one-night concert, but by 1999, Holyfield said it had outgrown the church building.
“That year we had 247 people show up for the program…The whole church was lined around the walls, people standing out on the walk listening. After that, we decided to go to two nights.”
The services begin at 7 p.m. each day. Parking at the church is limited, but shuttle van service, provided by YVEDDI, will be available from the Rockford Baptist Church parking lot beginning at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served following each program.