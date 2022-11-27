SCC alum now a visual arts teacher

Andy Griffith is not the only person associated with Mount Airy recognized as a “star” — there’s also Nancy Dixon, who has achieved that status through her work with the Surry Medical Ministries free clinic.

The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health announced Thursday that it had named the local resident as North Carolina’s 2022 Community Star.

Dixon serves as executive director and president of the board for the Surry Medical Ministries operation that is based on Rockford Street in Mount Airy.

It is a free and charitable clinic serving low-income, uninsured residents of Surry County and surrounding communities. The facility offers a full range of primary health-care services, dental care, behavioral health services, diabetes education, a pharmacy, lab tests, hospital referrals and more.

Dixon is the only person in the state to receive the Community Star honor for 2022, a designation appropriately revealed on National Rural Health Day — celebrated each year on the third Thursday in November.

While acknowledging that she was “flattered” to be recognized in such a way, the official of the clinic said she is more concerned with perpetuating its mission than any personal accolades.

“I think in some way, to be quite honest, I’m a little embarrassed,” Dixon said after Thursday’s announcement.

“I have always wanted to stay under the radar a little bit,” she explained regarding her work with the clinic, “because you don’t want this to be personality above purpose.”

Surry Medical Ministries Clinic opened in 1993 after a small group of local medical providers learned there was a target population of 8,000 people in Surry and neighboring counties with inadequate access to health care.

After moving to Mount Airy from Winston-Salem, Dixon — the wife of Dr. David Dixon, the clinic’s medical director — also got involved in efforts to help.

She started as a volunteer in 2012 and in 2015 joined the governing board of the facility, where she was hard at work Thursday.

Though the Mount Airy resident is the only person in North Carolina to be named a Community Star in rural health, Dixon was modest in her reaction to that:

“I am one hundred percent sure there were many people who were more qualified and experienced than me.”

Challenges remain

Rather than basking in the glow of some award, Dixon thinks the most important thing is to keep the objective of Surry Medical Ministries at the forefront and not focused on anything directly associated with her.

“To me, I just hope it highlights the purpose,” she said of becoming a Community Star.

The local woman was nominated for the award by Terri Mosley, a longtime local educator and community volunteer with the clinic who is a board member for one of its partner organizations, the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina. In her nomination, Mosley described Dixon as the “heart” of Surry Medical Ministries.

“Nancy has worked continuously and tirelessly and totally on a voluntary basis to allow Surry Medical Ministries to become a complete primary health care facility for individuals without insurance or the ability to pay,” Mosley wrote.

“She has been instrumental in developing Surry Medical Ministries as a rural health-care clinic which facilitates rural residents reaching their full health potential.”

Surry Medical Ministries is a member of the North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, a network of 72 clinics statewide that are committed to providing high-quality health care for all North Carolinians regardless of ability to pay.

Dixon will be featured in the 2022 edition of the Community Star eBook, which became available Thursday on the official Natural Rural Health Day website, PowerofRural.org. The eBook showcases the stories of Community Stars from 48 states, exemplifying this year’s NRHD theme of “Driving Change and Going the Extra Mile.”

The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health leads the annual National Rural Health Day celebration that honors those serving the vital health needs of nearly 61 million rural Americans.

In conjunction with the observance, the organization issued a nationwide call for nominations, seeking individuals, organizations and coalitions making a positive impact in rural communities — such as Nancy Dixon.

Despite the celebratory element involved, it should be kept in mind that many health-care challenges remain in Surry, she says.

From July 1 to mid-October alone, Surry Medical Ministries Clinic picked up 255 new patients, many of whom have jobs.

“What’s important is that we realize that there’s work to be done here,” Dixon said.

While the clinic was moved earlier this year to a more spacious and modern location on Rockford Street not far from its old site — which Dixon said came at the perfect time, that represents a challenge in itself.

“We still have money to be raised to continue paying for this building,” she said of the facility, the purchase of which was partly financed by a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“This is an honor,” Dixon said of being named a Community Star.

Yet she vows to keep working on behalf of the clinic until health-care equality is achieved — not dependent on how much money people have, where they live, their educational level or what kind of car they drive.