Group serves up holiday meals – and smiles

Chief organizer Daris Wilkins, standing at left, oversees food being placed into Styrofoam plates for distribution by volunteers including Thomas Perry, right.
A long line forms at the rear of the church to receive plates.
Volunteers Maria Bowman, left, and Shannon Watkins prepare food for those in vehicles pictured behind.
Meal preparers from left, Francis Mahoney, Thomas Perry and Daris Wilkins stockpile plates.
Vegetables and other side dishes are cooked up in the kitchen.
Hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals were provided to area residents Thursday through an annual event spearheaded by the Friends of a Brighter Community organization — which served up cheer along with plenty of food.
The final count for the holiday feast — now in its 26th year — was 540 plates, which were distributed on a drive-through basis behind First Baptist Church along with being delivered to other locations including those harboring the homeless.
This was accomplished by 35 volunteers who displayed the kind of assembly-line efficiency that would put any auto-manufacturing plant in Detroit to shame.
Some worked in the kitchen to prepare the food, which then entered the next step of being placed into Styrofoam take-out plates that were carted to the drive-through line.
There, the plates were placed into paper grocery bags by other volunteers and then given to those passing through in vehicles, which had been screened beforehand to determine how many were requested.
“They’ve got a good system,” said one of those of that front line, Maria Bowman. She was volunteering for the first time at the event and admired the well-organized operation during a momentary lull in the lunchtime action that mostly was rapid-fire at the distribution point.
“Talk about slinging hash — we are slinging it today,” Shannon Watkins, another first-time volunteer there, joked about the volume involved. “This is my first year and I love this.”
Of course, the plates did not contain hash, but the traditional turkey, dressing and cranberry slices, in addition to items such as green beans, mashed potatoes and rolls, along with pumpkin pie for dessert. Each serving included another key ingredient: smiles and a sense that somebody was caring about everyone in the community on the ultimate day of thanks.
This gesture seemed especially welcome to the meal recipients on Thanksgiving 2022, in the face of consumers struggling with high inflation that has made putting food on the table a challenge for many.
“With things that are going on it’s tough on everybody,” Bowman said of the struggle to do this. “It should be the last thing on their mind.”
While Bowman and other personnel queried offered an old familiar cliché in explaining while they were devoting their holiday time to the endeavor, it seemed an inescapable truth with Thanksgiving involved: to give back to the community.
Daris Wilkins, the key organizer, also expressed thanks to members of a local family who assisted with the event on Monday through Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Marcie Holladay and her children Thomas, Kaitlyn, MaKenna, Samuel, Anderson and Talea Holladay helped with pulling turkey and coring apples, she mentioned Friday.
“It always works”
The recent inflationary conditions also put a strain on the annual Thanksgiving Day dinner itself, which had prompted Wilkins to issue a special public appeal for donations at the first of this month.
Also known as the “Turkey Lady,” she expected then that the cost of the event would be almost double that of last year.
“I started shopping early and looking for bargains,” Wilkins said of the strategy employed while standing Thursday in the kitchen of the church and seeming to marvel at another successful year.
“We ran out of potatoes at one point, so we said, ‘well, we’ve got sweet potatoes,’” she disclosed. “It always works out one way or the other.”
If there was a drawback Thursday, it involved the fact that organizers had to rely on the drive-through format at the church which was put into place in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Recent rises in COVID and flu cases resulted in that system again Thursday, instead of the meals being served in the church fellowship hall, a traditional format organizers hope will return.
Yet everyone seemed to be making the most of the occasion and improvising in the absence of a sit-down meal.
They included Anthony David Manley of Mount Airy, who found a shady spot on a stairway outside the church to enjoy his feast.
Manley said it is “just great” to have people in the community who want to help others in such a way.
“I appreciate it a lot,” he added.
In addition to the drive-throughs, meals were delivered to the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, Davis Rooms, residences of shut-in and elderly persons unable to drive to the church and bridges.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.