Police reports

November 25, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An assault has been reported by Andrew Chester Crotts of Flint Hill Road in Cana, Virginia, who advised that a known individual had punched him in the face on the afternoon of Nov. 18 in the parking lot of Grace Moravian Church on North Main Street.

Crotts reportedly wasn’t injured in the incident, for which no charges had been filed at last report.

• A break-in of a coin-operated machine was discovered at The Red Barn, a Worth Street business, on Nov. 17.

Two unknown suspects perpetrated the crime, which included $500 being stolen from the device.

• Jon Conor Cooke, 22, of 10020 N.C. Highway 89 in Westfield, was arrested on three counts of eluding arrest after a Nov. 14 traffic stop on West Lebanon Street. This led to a discovery that he was wanted on outstanding warrants for those charges which police records indicate had been filed on Sept. 28 with no other details available.

Cooke was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court this coming Monday.

• Property valued at $400 was stolen during a break-in that was discovered on Nov. 10 at the apartment of Ana Erlyn Rolon in the 1000 block of South Main Street, which was unlocked at the time.

Listed as missing were a 32-inch TCL Roku television set and five pairs of women’s, men’s and kids tennis shoes including Nike and Nike Jordan products.

• Tyler Alexander Jones, 24, of 172 Avondale Road, was charged with failing to report an accident on Nov. 3 after he was encountered by police during the investigation of a motor vehicle crash. Jones was found to be the driver of a vehicle that wrecked, but he allegedly left the scene without reporting the incident. The location involved was not listed.

The case is set for the Jan. 30 session of Surry District Court.