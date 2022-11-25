A storefront window is lit up with a festive display in Pilot Mountain.
Photo courtesy: Deck the Halls in Pilot Mountain
The lines used to form early outside the big box stores with the promise of giant flat screen televisions or the elusive PlayStation 5 drawing parents and bargain hunters out in the wee hours of the morning to stake a claim to a piece of sidewalk and wait.
Now the crush and rush of Black Friday shopping is not the affair that it was in years gone by. Images of the doors opening at a Best Buy and the throng of folks rushing to get the latest and greatest doohickey whilst knocking poor Grandma Pearl down in the process seems rather twentieth century to consumers who have found the joys of shopping from home during the pandemic hard to give up.
What local small businesses hope sounds more appealing now to shoppers is the chance to stay local, shop local, and support local businesses. Everyone is invited to get into the holiday spirit while supporting local downtown businesses during the family friendly Small Business Saturday shopping event this weekend in Pilot Mountain.
“Deck The Halls” is happening Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and offers interactive holiday decorations, activities, local business shopping specials, food, and a visit from one of the busiest people on the planet: Santa Claus.
Pilot Mountain Commissioner Scott Needham said, “We are so excited for this year’s Small Business Saturday aka Deck The Halls (as it is known in Pilot Mountain). This year we are going to have a ‘Pilot’ (Polar) Express theme. We hope that brings even more families downtown.”
This is a chance for those businesses in Pilot Mountain to shine and show off the best they have to offer to holiday shoppers and visitors alike. There will be no outside vendors for this event rather only downtown and Main Street Pilot Mountain merchants.
Event organizers said that downtown merchants love participating in the window decorating contest and residents love seeing the final displays. The winners of the window contest will be announced Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pilot Mountain Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade.
Folks are also invited to climb about The Pilot Express. “Come out and enjoy our version of the beloved Polar Express. Start off at our Pilot Mountain Train Station where you will purchase your golden ticket to ride the Pilot Express. The trolley ride will end at the North Pole and a visit with Santa complete with a silver bell for each ticket holder.”
“This is such an important day for our community because it is a big day for all of our local small businesses who (together) employ more people and have a greater economic impact to our town than any large business,” Needham said.
“Having said that, I really enjoy seeing all the families in our beautifully decorated downtown. Our town staff and business owners have outdone themselves turning downtown into a beautiful Christmas marketplace.”
“It will be a great day for all ages and we are happy to support our local businesses and provide a holiday event for families and children of all ages,” Commissioner Rachel Gilley Collins said.
“Our town staff does a great job of creating events to support our downtown and create fun opportunities for people to experience our town. Enough thanks can’t be given for their hard work.”