SCC faculty, staff complete mental health first aid training

November 25, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Seven SCC employees received Mental Health First Aid training in response to rising numbers of mental health cases and an increase in the need for student outreach. The employees are, from left, Mariah Frye, MacKenzie Boyles, Carly Johnson, Courtney Jackson, Sable White, Tish King and Jonathan Parcell.

Surry Community College employees recently completed a two-day training and received completion certificates on Mental Health First Aid (MHFA). Seven SCC employees received this training in response to rising numbers of mental health cases and an increase in the need for student outreach.

The training was led by Surry Community College Counselor Bri Blackwood. Employees were trained to assess if a student is in crisis, deescalate the situation, provide support and connect them to appropriate and professional resources.

“Having this MHFA training will allow faculty and staff to feel more confident in having that initial conversation with a student, who is struggling with mental health issues, and will also prepare them for getting the student to the appropriate resources they might need,” Blackwood said.

The seven employees who completed the training are: Mariah Frye, college and career readiness transition coach; MacKenzie Boyles, Yadkin student success advisor; Carly Johnson, student success advisor; Courtney Jackson, chief HSE examiner/adult high school coordinator; Sable White, apprenticeship specialist; Tish King, student success advisor; and Jonathan Parcell, distance education student success advisor.