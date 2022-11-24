Surry Early College HOSA visits Northern

November 24, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Early College High School Chapter of HOSA-Future Health Professionals pose for a picture on a trip to Northern Regional Hospital. (Submitted photo)

The first chapter of the Surry Early College High School HOSA-Future Health Professionals club earlier this semester visited the Northern Regional Hospital.

The club has 18 members and Tina Beasley, volunteer services manager with Northern Regional Hospital, is the club advisor. Students toured several departments in the hospital and discussed different career opportunities available at Northern Regional Hospital.

HOSA-Future Health Professionals is a global student-led organization, whose mission is to promote career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people. In November the members of the club were to attend the HOSA-Future Health Professionals Regional Leadership Conference and compete in several different competitions.