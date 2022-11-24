Mountain Valley to pay for EMT training

One-year work commitment asked in return

Staff report

Mountain Valley Hospice has found a way to help area residents interested in an emergency medical technician, while also helping to staff its facilities.

The non-profit agency announced this week it would cover the cost of training and certification for an EMT, for those will to in turn work for the organization.

“We will pay for the six-month basic training certification from one of our local community colleges if you commit to work for Mountain Valley for at least one year following completion of the program and certification,” said Angie Cagle, chief human relations officer for Mountain Valley. “And while in training, we’ll also offer EMT students a 20-hour per week job.”

Mountain Valley’s transport unit provides hospice patients with transportation to and from their home, hospital or Mountain Valley hospice care centers. “Providing our own transport service is just one of the many ways we strive to meet our mission to create the best experience for every patient, every family, every time,” Cagle said.

Mountain Valley asks all interested candidates to check with their local community college for EMT certification programs and registration.

For more information about student employment at Mountain Valley while enrolled in an EMT certification program at a local community college, call 1-888-789-2922.