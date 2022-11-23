East Surry student garners national FFA honor

November 23, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Kylee Seats, member of East Surry FFA and Northwest Region FFA vice president. She was awarded Miss West United States Agriculture for 2023 recently. (Submitted photo)

Kylee Seats, member of East Surry FFA and Northwest Region FFA vice president, attended the 95th FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, recently.

She has been awarded the Miss West United States Agriculture for 2023, which entails her advocating for those that are in the dairy industry and dairy farmers, specifically highlighting women that have made an impact in the dairy industry in North Carolina.