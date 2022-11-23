City OKs $300,000 land buy near Spencer’s

November 23, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
Mount Airy officials sought to acqure this site at 314 Franklin St. to support future redevelopment efforts on the former Spencer’s textile mill property nearby and provide more parking downtown.

Mount Airy officials have approved spending $300,000 for property in the downtown area which they say will aid further economic development of the former Spencer’s industrial complex nearby.

The acquisition of the site at 314 Franklin St. will be paid for through a $2 million grant awarded to the city in July by the state government to support various improvements to that area. These are tied to plans including a large conference/visitors center in old Spencer’s facilities commonly referred to as The Cube and Cube Annex.

City officials say one plus regarding the 314 Franklin St. property is that it can be used for additional parking in the downtown area. The site that has been owned by Robert Kent Slate and Myra Garrett Slate now contains a house.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners decided to spend the $300,000 through a 4-0 vote during a meeting last Thursday night, from which the board’s Jon Cawley was absent due to an accident. No citizens spoke against the move during a required public hearing preceding the vote.

The exact address of the property eyed on Franklin Street initially was withheld by city officials. But it later was disclosed publicly in conjunction with a legal firm working on behalf of the North Carolina Press Association studying the issue and citing a precedent case that merited this move.

Under the terms of the sale, some or all of the premises involved will be leased back to the present owners at a fair market rental rate for a term of up to nine months.

This reflects a presumption that it will not be needed for the purposes of further development during the period specified.

In voting to acquire the property, an accompanying resolution embraced by the commissioners states that the transaction “will help stimulate and stabilize” the existing development project, increase business prospects in the city, contribute to job creation and provide other public benefits.

The Spencer’s redevelopment effort has been ongoing since the municipality bought the former textile complex in 2014.

Most recently, plans have emerged for a Marriott hotel to be located on the property.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.