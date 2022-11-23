Local organizations donate to SCC Scholarship Fund

Mount Airy Lady Lions Club officers Naci Jo Goad, left, and Sheree Barnard, right, present SCC Foundation Director Sheila Franklin with a check for $8,000. This money will go toward scholarship and emergency assistance funds.

<p>American Business Women’s Association Granite City Charter Chapter official Sheree Barnard, right, presents SCC Foundation Director Sheila Franklin with a check for $6,000. This money will go toward scholarship and emergency assistance funds.</p>

Two local organizations recently presented checks to the Surry Community College Foundation for its scholarship and emergency assistance funds.

The Mount Airy Lady Lions Club was represented by Naci Jo Goad, secretary, and Sheree Barnard, treasurer. They presented the SCC Foundation with a check for $8,000.

The American Business Women’s Association, Granite City Charter Chapter was represented by Barnard. That group presented the SCC Foundation with a check for $6,000.

“Without the kindness, generosity, and philanthropic heart of those in our community, many students would not be able to achieve their educational goals and ultimately their career goals,” said Foundation Director Sheila Franklin. “We are so fortunate to be in a position to facilitate these scholarship monies with students in need.”

Surry Community College opened in 1964, and the Surry Community College Foundation was established in 1966 to provide financial support to students and the college at-large, promoting educational opportunity for students. As a part of its mission, the SCC Foundation administers numbers of student scholarships sponsored by individuals, civic organizations, and business/industry partners. SCC serves around 3,000 curriculum students and 12,000 Workforce, Technologies and Community Education students annually. SCC enables students to follow their educational dreams through transfer to four-year colleges and universities, as well as technical programs leading directly to the workforce.

Those interested in learning more about the SCC Foundation and how to support scholarships may contact Franklin at 336-386-3205 or franklins@surry.edu.