Shoals Elementary holds science fair

November 11, 2022
Veterans hear it all too often: “Thanks for your service,” which is well and good, but the key is to have meaning behind that statement, speakers at Mount Airy’s Veterans Day program said Friday.
“Thank you — two words, eight letters,” said local radio station owner Kelly Epperson, the longtime emcee for the annual observance.
“We say it all the time,” Epperson added. “Sometimes we don’t even think about it when we say it (thank you).”
But that statement has real significance only when it comes from the heart, Epperson said.
“It happens when we put actions behind those words,” he stressed, “and not because it’s an auto-response — it happens when we let our hearts speak.”
Other speakers on Friday’s program — including various Mount Airy and Surry County government officials and more — agreed.
“I’ve always believed that actions are stronger than words,” Staff Sgt. William Arnder, a North Carolina National Guard recruiter, said during the holiday service in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church on South Main Street.
Normally, it would have been held outside at the Mount Airy War Memorial nearby. But rain forced the program to be moved to the indoor venue, in addition to the cancellation of an annual Veterans Day parade through the downtown area.
This did not seem to deter attendance, as folks began filling the church well before the 11 a.m. start time — or the spirit of the occasion.
“The greatest” of citizens
Friday’s crowd included a sizeable number of veterans from different branches of service, and their family members, who were asked to stand during the event for proper recognition.
“We are surrounded today by the greatest of all our citizens,” said Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt, another of Friday’s speakers.
“We’re here to celebrate our nation’s heroes,” Hiatt continued. “Thank you for serving our country and protecting our freedoms.”
Though he isn’t a veteran himself, due to deciding to attend college and then join the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at age 20, Hiatt said he has gotten to know many department members who are veterans and understand the many issues facing former military personnel.
Yet he always will regret not serving himself, the sheriff said.
Some in the veteran population are plagued by problems including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), homelessness, unemployment and suicide, reminded Hiatt, whose father served in the Navy.
“So let’s take care of our veterans,” he said in reinforcing the need to offer them more than words.
Bill Goins, a member of the Surry County Board of Commissioners who also offered remarks during the program, disclosed that he didn’t serve in the military, either, yet has firsthand knowledge of issues presented.
“My dad was a Vietnam veteran and I saw the struggles that he went through,” Goins said, including health issues.
The speaker added that because of his father’s experiences, he fully understands the meaning behind an old saying about military members who made such sacrifices giving up two lives: the one they were living and the one they would have lived.
“We owe a debt to our servicemen and women that we will never be able to repay.”
Epperson, Friday’s emcee, also hasn’t been a member of the military, so it is hard to really calculate that debt, he said.
“I’ve never worn the uniform, been wounded or served in battle,” Epperson said, “shot at an enemy or comforted a dying friend.”
He added, “I don’t know what war is like … I stand here simply as a grateful American.”
Hope for future
One takeaway from Friday’s Veterans Day program is that perhaps the sacrifices of America’s service members might somehow create a better world in the future, perhaps through lessons imparted to young people — including those in attendance.
Mayor Ron Niland, who read a city proclamation urging everyone to remember the value and sacrifices of veterans, told the crowd that what touched his heart most was seeing local students at the program.
The North Surry High School Air Force Junior ROTC unit conducted an informational flag-folding ceremony, while the North Surry High School Greyhound Sounds chorale group performed the national anthem and a service song medley highlighting all military branches.
Jon Cawley, a city councilman who delivered the invocation Friday, spoke of the need for peace, as did Epperson, who referred to the Bible’s message of “blessed are the peacemakers” saying military members who’ve worked toward that goal will be rewarded as such.
“It is peace that we need in this world that is too dangerous for anything but truth,” Cawley said.