Shoals Elementary holds science fair

Overall School first place winner Hallie Hunter with her project, The Quicker Picker Upper.

Shoals Elementary recently held its annual science fair.

“All of the participants did a great job, which made it extra hard for the panel of judges to select the winners,” school officials said.

The winners are:

Overall School, first place: Hallie Hunter, The Quicker Picker Upper

Overall School, second place: Gemma Kreeger, UV Defense

Fifth grade, first place: Liam Whan, Spider Diner

Fifth grade, second place: Don Howard, Melted

Fifth grade, third place: Alaina Andrews, Elephant Toothpaste

Third grade, first place: Jake Bowen, Red, White and Blue

Third grade, second place: Zoe Dunning, Which Bread will Mold the Fastest

Third grade, third place: Mamie Sheppard, Mum’s the Word