County Hall of Fame & Ring of Honor induction

Surry County Parks and Recreation continued the tradition of honoring past athletes and those who have made contributions to further athletics in the county.
The Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor inducted the Class of 2022 at a ceremony held earlier this month.
The Surry County Sports Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the history of sports in Surry County. Its purpose is to recognize and perpetuate the noteworthy athletic tradition of residents by honoring and memorializing individuals, teams, corporations, companies, and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to this tradition.
Unveiling of the monument took place at Fisher River Park on Nov. 5 with the nominees and their families in attendance. As the cover was pulled from the monument, the nominees were the first to see their names carved in the granite which will mark their achievement for generations to come.
After the unveiling, the induction ceremony took place in the auditorium at Surry Community College, where Bradley Key and Donna Collins introduced the Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees were: Marli Bennett, Eddie R. Cobb, Charles “Buster” Cox, Elder Manuel Owens Jessup, Dr. Daniel Merritt, and Derek Slate.
The 2022 Ring of Honor inductees were A.M. “AB” Crater and the 2003-2004 Elkin High Wrestlers consisting of Caleb Pardue, Austin Beshears, Cory Combs, Felix Hernandez, Adam Combs, Eric Gutkowski, Mitch Anderson, Patrick Humphrey, William Hosier Jr., Brad Walsh, Coad Westra, Greg Hurt, Alex Lazaro-Lopez, Matt Nixon, Dustin Miles, and Coaches Perry Lloyd, Josh Price, and John Orta.
Each nominee took a few minutes to reflect on their accomplishments and thank those who helped them achieve so much. Upon completion of the ceremony honorees and their guests were invited to stay for lunch and share even more stories that have contributed to the rich sports history of Surry County.
The Surry County Sports Hall of Fame consists of both the Hall of Fame and the Ring of Honor. The Hall of Fame will honor those individuals who have achieved athletic accomplishments as a player, coach, or administrator. The Ring of Honor will honor those individuals, teams, and organizations that have made a significant impact on sports in Surry County through contributions in the field of athletics.
Nominations for the 2023 class of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame will open again next year. Information on the Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor, and all other happenings with county parks and recreation can be found on their social media: http://www.facebook.com/surryparks.