Thanksgiving morning fun run returns

The first one hundred participants in the Turkey Day Fun Run will get a commemorative t-shirt. This runner is displaying the 2021 edition of the fun run shirt.
Participants of the Turkey Day Fun Run will get snacks and a hot beverage to help them warm up before or after the event. The snack station is see photographed at the 2021 edition of the fun run.
Seasoned runners, stroller pushers, and snail’s pace walkers are all welcome at the 12th annual Turkey Day Fun Run which will be held on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 9 – 10 a.m.
The run will begin at the Granite City Greenway in Tharrington Park, located behind B.H. Tharrington Primary School, at 315 Culbert St., in Mount Airy.
Emphasis is being placed on the word “fun” in the name of the event. Yes, one could race their friends and neighbors if they wanted to, but this event is more to get folks outside and moving while raising money to help local nonprofits.
“Run, jog or walk as much as you like,” event coordinator Andy Hull said. A 5k route will be marked but participants are welcome to stroll as little or as much as they like.”
Hull began the fundraising event back in 2011 and got his employer, Surry Communications, into the mix the next year, “It’s a great way to give back.”
There is no registration fee, but donations will be gladly accepted. All proceeds from the Turkey Day Fun Run will go to benefit the United Fund of Surry.
The United Fund of Surry is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen and serve this community by helping meet the needs of all its neighbors, raising money to support a host of other non-profits in the community.
Hull is now in his fifth year of supporting the United Fund of Surry, “They are all across our (Surry Communication’s) service area so this is a win-win. I realized I could donate to United Fund, and it could touch all 26 agencies.”
The forecast for Thursday at this moment shows the weather is going to be nicer in the morning than the afternoon, so this is a great chance to come out and get moving along the Granite City Greenway.
There will be refreshments including coffee, hot chocolate, water, and snacks provided to fun runners as well as t-shirts to the first one hundred participants.
As though the donations befitting United Fund of Surry, or the exercise, were not enough of a motivator to get moving then perhaps a gift card drawing may be in order.
At one point Hull was giving out turkeys but perhaps that was a little too on the nose for Thanksgiving Day. Now all participants names are entered in a drawing and one male and female winner will be selected at random to receive a $50 Food Lion gift card.
This is another endeavor by Surry Communications to give back during the holiday season. Recently their employees and customers worked together for their 2022 Canned Food Drive. Their efforts collected 446 pounds of food in what they deem “a huge success.” Hull noted that they are holding a holiday toy drive as well.
“We have so much to be thankful for,” Hull said in announcing that last year the Turkey Day Fun Run more than $3,300 for the United Fund of Surry. It was estimated that around 125 people participated in the 2021 event, and it raised approximately $800 more than the year before.
With the donation total growing year to year, organizers are hopeful that they can raise even more money this year that the United Fund can then divvy up between their member organizations that provide valuable assistance to all sorts of Surry County residents.
Under the umbrella of the United Fund are found a great diversity of community service organizations from the area such as Surry Homeless and Affordable Housing, Meals on Wheels, Positive Wellness Alliance, Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina, and Surry Friends of Youth — to name just a few.
From the organization’s 2021 annual accounting of the services provided to the community as part of their own self-assessment, the United Fund reported their member organizations aided 26,458 residents of Surry County. Hiatt has noted that number reflects nearly one third of the residents of the county having benefited from at least one service provided by United Fund organizations.
Melissa Hiatt said she was exceptionally grateful her organization was chosen as the beneficiary of the support garnered from the fun run. In years past the fun run has donated funds to The Armfield Civic Center as well as the March of Dimes.
“The Turkey Day Fun Run is a great way to start your Thanksgiving holiday. Andy Hull and his Surry Communications team produce a fun filled event to support the United Fund of Surry, of which we are very grateful,” she said. “We encourage everyone to join us for a brisk morning run with friends to shed a few calories before you consume that bird. Afterall, we are about all aspects of a healthy community.”
Since his initial Turkey Day Fun Run in 2011, Hull says he has raised $27,532. Donations he said tend to run in the range of $5 – $10 but he recalled one donation during a backpack drive of $1,500.
One dollar at a time is all it takes to make a difference and Hull said he was looking forward to the day when he crosses the $30,000 donation mark.