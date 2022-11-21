Waiting game on for ‘Project Cobra’

With incentive packages now approved by both Mount Airy and Surry County officials to lure a planned expansion of a local corporation, officials now must sit back with fingers crossed and hope it reaches fruition.
The company involved has not been identified publicly, with the economic-development effort known only as “Project Cobra” at this point.
That is a code name of the type normally assigned to such endeavors locally to maintain secrecy until plans are finalized, especially when there’s competition involved — in this case for 35 new jobs and other public benefits.
A site in Mount Airy is being considered for the Project Cobra expansion along with two others in South Carolina and Alabama where the corporation also has operations.
“We are in competition with those other two locations,” Surry County Economic Development Partnership President Todd Tucker, the chief industrial recruiter locally, told the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners Thursday night. It subsequently approved the city’s portion of the performance-based incentives agreement.
The private local corporation involved is exploring the consolidation of its warehouse/distribution operations at one of the three locations in the running.
It already has 63 employees locally, which are hanging in the balance along with the 35 new jobs that would be created through the project, given the possibility for an out-of-county site to be chosen.
“If they were to do that,” Tucker said of company officials, “then we would lose the sixty-three full-time jobs that we currently have and they’d be consolidated into another operation in one of those states (South Carolina or Alabama).”
After addressing the city commissioners Thursday night, Tucker said Friday that the decision is expected soon.
“It should be here, shortly, within the next week, when to make the decision to pull the trigger on the project,” he said regarding an outcome, while expressing optimism.
“Hopefully, we stand pretty well. After the approval last night we shared with the company, I feel pretty good.”
Mount Airy officials OK’d, in a 4-0 vote with Commissioner Jon Cawley absent, an incentive plan in which a yearly cash grant not to exceed $36,341 over a five-year period will be provided for the corporation’s project.
That total figure is based on additional taxes to be realized from the new capital investment involved of $1.97 million.
In addition to the property tax revenues the municipality anticipates receiving from the project, the expectation that the company will stimulate and diversify the local economy is figured into the sum of the incentive
Its role in promoting business and providing employment opportunities for citizens also is a factor.
City officials say the incentive grant offers a “substantial public benefit” consistent with an applicable North Carolina general statute.
No citizens spoke against the proposal during a required public hearing that preceded the commissioners’ vote.
Meanwhile, the Surry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Nov. 7 in favor of a county incentive figure of $36,244 in industrial development funding for Project Cobra — to be spread over five years.