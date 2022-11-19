National group honors Dixon for free clinic efforts

Dobson businessman Jon Jonczak finished third in a race for two open Dobson Board of Commissioner seats on Tuesday, missing a spot on the board by eight votes.

Wednesday, he and his supporters are wondering if he lost the race because a Surry County poll worker told voters entering the Dobson voting precinct that Jonczak had died after filing to run for office.

Officially, Jonczak lost in a four-way race for two seats, with incumbents J. Wayne Atkins receiving 184 votes and Walter White garnering 167. Jonczak managed to secure 159 votes, while Sharon Gates-Hodges, who did pass away after filing for office, still managed to get 106 votes. There were three write-in ballots as well.

Jonczak said he’s fairly certain at least two voters going into the Dobson precinct to cast a ballot were told by poll workers he had died prior to their votes.

“A gentleman I had been talking to came out after voting and said ‘Jon, are you a ghost?’” Jonczak said of an encounter he had Tuesday while campaigning outside the precinct.

Jonczak asked the man what he meant, and, according to Jonczak, the voter replied: “I went to go vote, the woman handed me the ballots, he said that she said, ‘he passed away,’” while pointing out Jonczak’s name on the ballot.

Jonczak said when the voter asked the poll worker for clarification, she again said, ‘he passed away’ and pointed to my name.” Jonczak said the voter told him that he heard the same worker tell the same information to another voter.

Jonczak said the man even told the poll worker that Jonczak was alive and campaigning outside the precinct, to which she had no reply.

He took his concerns to Surry County Board of Elections Director Michella Huff, who he said responded “That’s not right,” concerning the alleged actions of the poll worker.

He said Huff left to talk to the poll worker and the head of that precinct, but as of noon on Wednesday he had heard nothing from her office.

Jonczak said another person contacted he and his wife Wednesday morning, telling them a poll worker in Dobson had informed another voter that Gates-Hodges had died. While that was correct, he questioned whether poll workers should be giving out any information on the candidates.

“Hopefully, the board of elections can provide some guidance or an apology,” he said. “There’s always two sides to every story, but when you have multiple people informing you of something, it’s often true.”

Jonczak wasn’t sure what his next move should be, if it were possible another election could be held, or if the results would stand.

“You know, what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong. I only lost by 8 votes. I may be wrong, but eight people? That’s nothing, you see eight people all the time. I don’t know if they’ll say ‘you have a case’ or ‘eight votes is eight votes, you lost.’ Did those people (voters) think ‘Jon passed away, and I know Sharon passed away, I’m going to take my two votes to the two who I know hasn’t passed away?’

“I don’t think they maliciously did it, but hopefully they can be better in the future. I’m just looking from some guidance from Michella on how I can move forward, what I should do.”

Huff said shortly after noon on Wednesday she would be contacting Jonczak shortly thereafter, after she had consulted with state officials on what Jonczak should do.

Huff confirmed she had talked with Jonczak on Tuesday during the election regarding his concerns and had talked with the poll worker in question as well as the precinct chief judge.

She would not, however, confirm if the poll worker did what Jonczak has accused.

“With all due respect, I do have to decline commenting on that,” she said. “If this does turn into an election protest, I would not be able to make any comment on that.”

She did say if what Jonczak related was true, the poll worker was acting outside the bounds of her authority and training.

“We train our poll workers to not give any information out on any candidate, to not imply we are endorsing or favoring any candidate. No opinion or any information is to be given out for any candidates.”

“If anyone feels that there has been a tainted a race, if there is an election with tainted results, we do have a protest form they can fill out.”

That form, she said, must be completed and submitted to the local Board of Elections by 5 p.m. two days after the conclusion of the final election canvass, which is set for Nov. 18

If the protest is completed properly and submitted on time, she said the board would conduct a preliminary finding of fact, and then likely move to a hearing which would be open to the public. The next step, if Jonczak or another candidate wished to protest the local board’s decision, would be to file a protest with the State Board of Elections.

While Huff could not speculate on the eventual outcome of any protests, she said if a new election were ordered, that would invalidate the results for all candidates and both seats would be up for election again — which would mean a new candidate filing period as well as an election.