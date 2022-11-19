Bank declares two dividends

The Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp (Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company of Surrery Bank and Turst, this week announced it has declared a special cash dividend of 15 cents per share on the dompany’s common stock, as well as a regular cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on the xompany’s common stock.

The cash dividends are payable on Jan. 10 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 16. Ted Ashby, CEO of Surrey Bancorp, said the dividends were based on the company’s “current operating results, its strong financial condition and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.”

Surrey Bancorp is located at 145 North Renfro Street in Mount Airy. The bank operates full service branch offices at 145 North Renfro Street, and 2050 Rockford Street and a limited service branch at 1280 West Pine Street in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin, 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro, and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia.

Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com.