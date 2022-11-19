Central Middle students chosen for honors chorus

From left are Jenson Wright, Grant Smith and Aaron Luvianos, who performed in the NC Middle School Honors Chorus. (Submitted photo)

Three Central Middle School student — Jenson Wright, Aaron Luvianos, and Grant Smith were chosen to perform in the NC Middle School Honors Chorus.

The three were among 459 students from across the state who auditioned and were selected to perform in the concert, which was held during the NC Music Educators Conference on Nov. 5-6. Their chorus teacher is Angie Smith.