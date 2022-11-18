Police reports

November 18, 2022

Police reports

• Hundreds of dollars in damage was discovered to a vehicle last Saturday at a residence on Hylton Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime targeted a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro owned by Eric Dean Hull of Plowboy Lane. This included the hood being spray-painted along with a fender and bumper of the car, which also had the windshield broken with a blunt object. The paint damage alone was put at $900.

• A felony break-in and larceny was discovered Tuesday at the residence of Kathryn Nicole Whitaker in the 1000 block of South Main Street, where tennis shoes valued at $230 were stolen, including pairs of Nike adult and kids Air Max and Vans shoes.

Police records indicate that a forcible entry was involved.

• Kaylee Sara Amanda Davis, 33, of King, was charged on Nov. 11 with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, after she was encountered by officers during a domestic disturbance at Quality Inn on Rockford Street which involved intoxicated and disruptive behavior,

A “crystal-like substance” was found on the floor during the investigation, with Davis additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Monday.

In the same incident, Christopher Steven Callahan, 29, of Walkertown, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. He is free on a written promise to appear in court Monday.

• Police were told on Oct. 19 that counterfeit money had been used by an unknown suspect to buy items at two grocery stores in the same general vicinity, Lowes Foods on West Independence Boulevard and Food Lion on West Pine Street.

No loss values from the incidents were listed, nor were the denomination(s) of the bills involved.

• A Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone was stolen on Oct. 19 at Circle K on North Street, with an employee of the convenience store, Douglas William Collins of Immie Lane in Dobson, listed as the victim of the crime.

In addition to the phone, an Otter case was taken — both black in color — with the property loss totaling $300.