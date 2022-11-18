Tucker stepping down from EDP helm

After more than 13 years at the helm of the Surry Economic Development Partnership (EDP), President Todd Tucker is stepping down from his role.
Tucker said on Friday he has accepted a position with Aqua America, a water and sewer services utility company, with its headquarters in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. The firm’s North Carolina office is in Cary, but Tucker — who will be handling economic development efforts for the firm, will remain in Surry County.
“I just think at this time the partnership could use a change in leadership, some fresh idea, new thoughts,” he said of his decision to leave the local agency. “This is a good time for me to look at doing something a little different as well. Life is about timing. A new opportunity presented itself. That, along with some other reasons, just seemed like the right time to make a change.”
Tucker, who informed the EDP’s executive committee of his intentions three weeks ago, said his final day on the job will be Dec. 2.
He said the board of directors had already contracted with the Elkin-based firm Creative Economic Development Consultants to oversee his duties on an interim basis while the organization searches for a permanent replacement.
“I really enjoyed working with our local businesses that were started and grown here,” Tucker said of this time with the EDP. “Surry County is very lucky to have a lot of really good corporate citizens, that believe in and love that they are from Surry County. Working with company owners like that always inspires me and lets me know that there are still good people in this world. It is very important that we work with and help our existing companies grow and be more competitive, they are the life blood of our economy.”
In reflecting on his time in Surry County, Tucker said a couple of projects stand out in his memory.
“I guess I would consider the PGW/Vitro project in Elkin one of my favorite projects that I have been involved with during my tenure,” he said. “That was a complex project that involved the town, county, Golden LEAF, NC Dept of Commerce, Duke Energy, two real estate companies, Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority, Surry Community College, NC Dept. of Transportation and the company itself, just to name a few.
“It was the first and continues to be the biggest economic development project in Surry County history, with an initial investment of $85 million and 250 jobs. It brought a lot of different people together for an important cause right after the one of worst recessions in U.S. history. It was a great example of teamwork and how economic development should work at the local level.”
While economic development is often measured in number of new jobs created, or in the tally of local jobs saved when convincing a firm to remain in the community, sometimes it is important to find ways to reach the needs of people in the community.
That is the case with another project he recalls as having had a special emphasis in his work.
“Another important project that our office helped with was the Surry Rural Health project. Being able to help them get a grant to convert an old retail space into a thriving, community needed doctor’s office and health center was very fulfilling.
“It was not the largest job or investment project that we worked, but probably one of the most needed and one that has had a great impact on that part of the county. Dr. Minton and his team have done great work to provide great health care services for citizens in that part of the county that really needed it.”
Randy Collins, a member of the EDP board as well as the president and CEO of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, said he was “a little bit surprised” by Tucker’s decision, but recognizes “things change in a community. Oftentimes, key leaders may elect to leave a position and move on.
“My impression is that he’s doing a great job for this community,” he said of Tucker. “He hasn’t always gotten the recognition I think he deserves. I think he’s done a lot, not only for the county, but all of the towns and the city of Mount Airy as well…he’s done a lot in keeping the industry we have now and recruiting new industry.”
Attempts to reach Richie Parker, chairman of the board for the EDP, were not successful.