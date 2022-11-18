Over thirty food trucks to invade Mount Airy

People are seen being fed at a Mayberry Food Truck Fest in warmer weather than will be available this weekend.
Photo: Mount Airy Downtown, Inc.
A line is forming outside the Sliders Street Food food truck. They are joining in with thirty-one other vendors this weekend for the Mayberry Food Truck Fest, Sunday, Nov. 20.
Many weeks ago, Hurricane Ian decided that Mount Airy residents had better things to do than to host a food truck event when he rolled up from Florida and through the area the first weekend of October.
The forecast and horizon are looking clear and now is the time to try again. Mother Nature willing Lizzie Morrison, downtown coordinator for Mount Airy Downtown Inc., is ready to host the rescheduled Mayberry Food Truck Festival this weekend. “Please plan on joining us for a big pre-Thanksgiving Food Truck feast,” she said.
“The rescheduled Fall Mayberry Food Truck Fest is this Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. in downtown Mount Airy with free admission. Join us for a brisk sunny day of fun, food, beverages, and music with DJ B Dazzle,” she wrote in announcing the vendor lineup.
Back in October when she reluctantly had to cancel the event due to the uncertainty surrounding the arrival of the hurricane, she noted that there had been at times a stretch of bad luck with the fall food truck date going as far as to call it a “star crossed” affair.
“The festival has a notorious reputation for extreme weather. We’ve had heavy rains, six inches of snow, a tornado warning mid-festival, and now a hurricane. It’s almost funny at this point,” she said.
Morrison said organizers have tried to make the event has tried to be a rain or shine affair and folks have suffered through the elements before, “Nevertheless, people show up for the food trucks – it’s still a fan favorite event.”
Crossed stars should not keep the good people of Surry County from choosing from among a whopping thirty-two food trucks that will be participating in the event this weekend.
The National Hurricane Center shows no activity in the Atlantic Ocean and has issued an all clear for the next 48 hours, meaning no repeat of Hurricane Ian.
Sunday’s forecast at this time calls for temperatures in the 40s and sunny skies which will create a great atmosphere for hunting amongst the plethora of food and beverage offerings while finding a friend or two along the way – as is the norm with events held along Main Street.
Morrison released the food truck list, and a map of vendors may be found on their social media at: https://www.facebook.com/DowntownMountAiry.
Joining the food truck fest will be Midsummer Brewing, Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, Mi Casa On Main Beverages, West Coast Wanderer LLC., Lelo’s Cuban Cafe & Freshly Squeezed Lemonade, Amaizing Kettle Korn, and Fan the Flames Wood Fired Pizza.
Also participating will be Cousins Maine Lobster of Raleigh, 100 Main Beef and Barbeque, T’s Treats, and Tacos Costa Grande LLC.
Duck Donuts, Los Gordos Bistro, Soul To Bowl, Zeko’s 2 GO, The Spotted Pig Food Truck, Mermaids Food Truck, and The Local & The Lebanese – Food Truck & Catering will each also be attending the food truck fest on Sunday.
BJs Fry Shack, Cremoso Cheesecake Company, Southern Charm Food Truck, Kono Pizza of Raleigh, Sliders Street Food, Kona Ice, Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats, Taqueria El Azteca & Taco Truck, Sandwich Express, DonutNV of Advance, Fresh Catch Seafood, Wutyasay -Food Truck, Carolina Tea Company, and Pineapple Island are all scheduled to set up Sunday and delight tastebuds who are sure to flock to Mount Airy from parts far and wide to sample such a wide array of offerings.
There need not be any despair that turkey and stuffing are happening later in the week. Walking around downtown while eating food truck offering is itself a built-in workout regime to burn off some excess calories meaning one can be allowed an additional indulgence.
Some vendors for the festival are coming from some distance to participate and have been flexible enough to attempt the rescheduled date even with the cooler weather and proximity to one of America’s flagship holiday gatherings.
Such is the appeal of downtown Mount Airy and the siren’s song she sings that keeps calling visitors back again and again.
With all the debate prior to and during the election between the downtown purists versus modernists, there can be no debate that seeing hundreds of locals and visitors alike parading about Main Street and supporting small businesses on a sunny weekend day will be a welcome sight to all.