Mayor-elect injures leg in accident

Surry County’s Board of Commissioners will retain its current five members for the next term as Vice Chairman Eddie Harris and Commissioner Mark Marion defeated their opponents while Chairman Bill Goins ran unopposed.

Surry County board of elections lists 47,422 registered voters in the county and data from the state’s elections dashboard showed that in Surry County as much as 67% of the population participated — although not in every race. The combined vote total of the candidates for county’s soil and water posts (32,124) far eclipsed the combined vote totals even in the victorious races of Rep. Virginia Foxx (24,567) and Sen.-Elect Ted Budd (24,859).

Central District

The big draw in county commissioners races was the Central District race between Commissioner Mark Marion and Ken Badgett, one of the small handful of Democrats to appear on local ballots. With a total of 24,332 votes cast Marion won 78% of the vote in his winning re-election bid.

Post election day he said he was gratified to have gotten the thumbs up from voters. He is ready to see people start to set the political divisions aside now that the election cycle has ended. “We have got to get back to a place where we can sit down and have a good conversation and compromise. I was out there for 16 days of early voting, and I talked to Democrats, Independents, and we just had good talks with one another.”

So much of the narrative of division and rancor is pushed down into local communities from the national news media who thrive on conflict, he said. The folks of Surry County are not as divided as national news may have people believe and the good working relationship of the board members who “are all focused on helping the citizens” keeps the wheels of the county moving.

In his coming term Marion wants to continue to work for economic development of the county, to keep taxes low, and to add to the general safety of residents. Surry County spends a fair amount of its budget on public welfare and safety, and he said that was among the best uses of taxpayer dollars.

Completion of the new jail will improve conditions for the detained as well as detention officers, and the additional space for drug counseling within the detention center will be an important new component in the county’s ongoing war against drugs.

Marion said he is focusing on this next term in office and serving “all the citizens of Surry County” rather than answer questions about another run for the board in four years.

Mount Airy District

Facing no opposition did not keep Chairman Bill Goins from pressing the flesh and being seen around the county leading up to election day. He thanked the voters of Surry County all the same for the over more than votes he received, “I may have been unopposed, but I still appreciate the folks who went out to vote.”

He said he is looking forward to his next four-year term on the board of county commissioners and the continuity of keeping the board intact. He said priority needs to be given to continuing the county’s fight against substance use disorder and supporting the judicious application of the millions of dollars in opioid settlement funds reaching the county. The county’s Office of Substance Abuse Recovery is the major driving force of the county’s response and Goins said he will be a chief supporter of their ongoing efforts.

On everyone’s’ mind these days are the pressing issues of dollars and cents, it was evident listening to chatter in the early voting lines that inflation, gas prices, and job are on the minds of residents. Economic development of the county was also identified by the current board chairman as an ongoing need, and he referenced the decision of the board to pass Project Cobra as part of its willingness to help employers keep their operations local.

Goins is retired, perhaps “semi-retired” is more appropriate as he has had some difficulty in leaving the school system behind during a staffing shortage. He continues to answer the call to serve and to that end he, like Marion, left the door open to possibly seeking another term on the board of commissioners.

South District

Vice Chairman Eddie Harris beat back an insurgent candidate who aligned to the left of the sitting commissioner. While improperly identified at times as Democrat, Frank Beals ran as an Unaffiliated candidate against the long-term member of the board and managed to put a small dent in Harris’s suit of electoral armor. He joined four other candidates who ran without party affiliation, all of whom lost their races.

He said of the unaffiliated candidates that while he does not fault anyone for running under whichever banner they choose; he feels the voters have “a right to know the beliefs of those who pursue public office.”

Harris has said he is the eternal Surry County optimist and sees a bright future ahead as long as the county can keep its financial house in order. Keeping property taxes low is a key sticking point of his as is supporting small business to fuel the future financial health of the county. Growing the local economy through career training and workforce development will help form the future leaders of this area here and hopefully retain them to apply those skills in this community after graduation.

He shares Marion’s point of view on the tone and tenor of politics versus the reality on the ground. “I think folks going forward are going to seek a return to normalcy where we work together and build bridges,” he said.

While Mount Airy voters decided to mix things up in the ranks of the city administration, voters decided to stay the course at the county level. There is something to be said for consistency and the five sitting members of the board of commissioners can be counted on for their consistent conservatism. Based on Tuesday’s results it appears that is the type of governance the voters of Surry County desire.