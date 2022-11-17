RCC to host vendor fair Saturday

November 17, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

A vendor fair is scheduled Saturday at Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy, with the United Fund of Surry to benefit.

The event, planned in the RCC gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will offer a wide array.

This will include houseplants, Christmas products such as clothes and animated Santas, jewelry, handmade kitchen items, woodworking creations, handmade air fresheners, Scentsy, candles, ceramics, quilts, Mary Kay products, photography, peanuts, handmade cups and shirts, crocheted hats and more.

Some of those to be involved are repeat vendors from last year.

While the vendor fair at the community center is an annual event, it was put on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19.

At last report, at least 25 different exhibitors are to be involved, whose $25 setup fees will go to the United Fund.