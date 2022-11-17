Holiday House tour to get underway

The Mount Airy Restoration Foundation will be holding its 33rd Christmas Holiday House Tour this year, with select area homes opening for public tours during the first weekend of December.
This year the tour will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and then on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m., with 10 locations taking part.
Those homes are:
-The William Alfred Moore House, at 301 Moore Ave. The Moore House was built circa 1860, near historic downtown Mount Airy. This is typically the beginning point for most self-guided tours for annual Christmas Holiday House Tour. This historic home is decorated by the Garden Gate Garden Club, Modern Gardeners Garden Club and Mountain View Garden Club. Live greenery, lots of garland and bows, swags and fruit with even more imagination and talent turn this home into a true showcase. Hot apple cider and ginger cookies are served;
– The Gertrude Smith House, at 708 North Main St., adjacent to the historic downtown, is on the tour each year as well, also with many new decorations and updates. The staff at Gertrude Smith, while staying true to the wishes of benefactor Gertrude Smith, always finds ways to surprise and delight guests with their new decorations;
– The Edwards Franklin House, a plantation home at 4132 Haystack Rd., was built in 1799 by Gideon Edwards and was later occupied by congressional representative Meshack Franklin, brother of North Carolina Gov. Jesse Franklin. This historic house will be decorated to reflect the era of the house and its occupants through the years;
– The home of Steve and Sheree Barnard is located at 134 Savannah Lane. This multi-level home has multiple trees, each with its own theme. The tour will include an additional apartment and a potting shed and outside kitchen;
– The home of Mark and Lesa Hensley, at 200 Brookberry Lane in Smith Woods is an inspiration in decorating. “Most of us don’t have the DIY talents of Lesa, but her decorations always have at least a couple of things where the visitor thinks, ‘I can do that at my home,’ tour organizers say of the home;
– The home of Norm and Janemarie Schultz at 411 South Main St. was built in 1880 and has been restored and furnished with period appropriate antiques. This home is decorated with multiple Christmas trees and each tree has a unique story about the ornaments;
– The Mount Airy Friends Meeting Church is located at 109 W Wilson Street, along South Main Street. Mount Airy Friends congregation was established in 1898. The large granite church that serves as the meeting house for the Friends was built in 1904. This late 19th century and early 20th century revival style building features a tall granite tower surrounded on two sides by structures with peaked roofs. One large and two smaller stained-glass windows decorate the front of the church;
– Rachel’s Place, the home of Scott and Amy Sawyers, is located at 289 Jones Chapel Road, a short drive outside of town. This family-owned, multi-event venue is located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The venue is decorated like a Christmas wonderland. More information about this location can be found on Facebook;
– The Thompson House, the home of Alice Hawks, has been on the tour before, but the house has since been renovated and redecorated. This large Victorian style house, located close to downtown Mount Airy, was built in 1907, and was called Thompson’s Boarding House. Immigrant artisans brought over to work at the granite quarry stayed here. The house has lots of hand-carved woodwork, high ceilings and many original fixtures;
– The Vintage Oak Estate, owned and managed by Willie and Julie Hodges, is located at 3451 West Pine St., a short drive outside of town. This home, built in 1949, has been renovated and updated. The venue is tastefully decorated for the holidays. For more information about this location, visit The Vintage Oak Estate online.
Advance tickets of $15 are available for purchase at the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, 200 North Main St., during normal business hours.