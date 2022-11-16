Surry 250 highlights area’s musical legacy

Backstep will be in Mount Airy Friday, Nov. 18, as part of the Surry 250 events at the Earle Theater. (submitted photo)
The Slate Mountain Ramblers Marsha Todd, Richard Bowman, Barbara Bowman, and Randy Hiatt will be performing Friday as part of the Surry 250 event hosted by Paul Brown. (submitted photo)
Master musicians Charlie Lowe, left, and Tommy Jarrell play banjo and fiddle in Surry County’s Round Peak tradition, circa 1950s. (Courtesy Paul Brown collection)
It has been a long time in the making but Surry 250, the observance of the sestercentennial of the founding of Surry County, is getting ready to end with a night filled with music, history, and even some dancing at the Historic Earle Theatre.
After the pandemic hurled a monkey wrench into the Surry 250 plans, the celebration will conclude with Surry County’s Traditional Music Legacy, a free event that is one part history and one part dance party. The evening will be presented in cooperation with the Surry Arts Council on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
The night will be hosted by Paul Brown who has worn many a hat from musician, producer, radio host at WPAQ, and on to his many years of work with National Public Radio. Now retired from the pledge drive set he resides in Winston-Salem and said he “appreciates the rhythm of life here.”
Brown said he will be presenting a 30-minute video Friday at the Earle on the musical tradition of Surry County including interviews, archival photos, and his own experiences following the music.
He will answer the question, “How did it happen?” and show the progress from the past to present culminating the performances from “the modern players of Surry County who are still evolving the music.”
“Knowing the roots of the music helps you be a better musician and innovator. I know hearing the rhythms of their lives helped me,” he said.
It all started with the “unique and powerful banjo/fiddle combo tradition and the conversations between the two.” The music evolved with time and with outside influencers who became welcomed contributors. Brown noted events such as the fiddler’s convention are keeping traditions alive in the 21st century.
Surry County’s musical legacy was in part created by its residents. “The musicians and the musical families of this area presented an example of enthusiasm that created connections with guests. There is also a spirit of welcoming and sharing in this area and a belief that the individual’s creativity matters.”
Local musicians welcomed input and collaboration which was not always the case. “Other communities were insular, Surry County was not,” Brown explained. Adding new voices, new sounds, or new takes to old time music is part of this area’s rich tradition.
Therein lies a large part of the legacy of Surry County music, he said, which is found in the welcoming nature that brings people into the music in order to grow the music as well as the musician.
Both the art and artist must continue to grow or risk becoming stale. “No musician is ever finished learning. I’m learning all the time,” Brown said. “There is always a skill, a phrasing, or a tone that is still waiting to be found and I’m still learning from musicians who have passed away. You can listen to old tapes and hear things you didn’t hear or appreciate before.”
He was reminded of something Benton Flippen said years ago — “I may learn an old tune, but I learn it my way.”
“When a musical tradition is alive in a community, it is always evolving,” Brown said, “You can hear the evolution over time.” What was once a duo conversation between banjo and fiddle, what is known as Round Peak style, has grown to something more.
Jarrell was at times doing it all on his own making the melody, the rhythm, and even percussive elements to “create harmonic accompaniment” to his own tune. “Tommy would start a melody and then use a technique called ‘rocking the bow’ on the other strings,” to create a fuller sound when there was no band to fill out the sound.
“Surry County music, especially the Round Peak style, became well-known by events and coincidences that pushed it out farther than it may have,” Brown said. Now the music grew to include mandolin, standup bass, guitars, and more to fill gaps in the tunes where once a single or duo performer was carrying the load.
In his presentation he will show a performance from a Senegalese musician playing the banjo’s forefather the akonting. From there Brown will show a path can be traced through North Carolina musicians like Dink Roberts to Tommy Jarrell in to today.
Brown said folks can enjoy musical performances by The Slate Mountain Ramblers and Backstep both of which are, “Bands that carry on and have a direct link to the traditions. Come enjoy the music, maybe learn something, and be ready to dance at the Earle because there will be great dance music.”
More information can be found at the Surry Arts Council website: www.surryarts.org.