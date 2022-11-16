County holiday closings

Surry County has announced updates to holiday schedules at the airport, landfill, and convenience centers.

The Surry County Landfill and Solid Waste Convenience Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day. They will reopen Friday, Nov. 25 with regular hours.

The Mount Airy-Surry County Airport will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. A call-out number is available for staff to respond for an additional call-out fee: 336-789-5153.

All departments, except public safety departments such as sheriff, EMS, and 911, are closed Thanksgiving Day as well as Friday, Nov. 25.