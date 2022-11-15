Foothills Firearms robbed again

November 15, 2022
By Kitsey Burns Harrison

Security camera footage from Foothills Firearms shows thieves entering the shop and stealing multiple weapons.

<p>At least four individuals can been seen stealing weapons on security camera footage from Foothills Firearms and Ammo.</p>

<p>Security camera footage from Foothills Firearms shows an individual entering the shop via an air duct before letting three more people into the shop.</p>

A gun store in Yadkinville has been targeted by thieves for the second time in as many months. The owner of Foothills Firearms and Ammo on State St. told a local TV station that more than two dozen firearms were stolen in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The first robbery occurred in the early morning hours of Halloween when authorities say the front door of the business was crashed into by a car and two people entered through the damaged door and gathered up handguns before fleeing.

The second robbery, caught on security cameras, occurred just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Security camera footage at the store shows an individual wearing a hoodie enter the shop through the ceiling before letting three more masked individuals in hoodies in through the door. The four suspects grab several firearms, exit the door of the shop and then return for more before fleeing the scene.

This second robbery at Foothills Firearms comes on the heels of another smash and grab robbery at a gun shop in Pilot Mountain. Authorities have not said whether the similiar incidents are related but investigations are ongoing in Yadkin and Surry Counties.

As of press time, the gun shop owner, nor Yadkinville PD were available for additional comments.