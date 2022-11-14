Hearing slated for Edgewood Drive rezoning

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A public hearing is scheduled Thursday night on the proposed annexation and rezoning of property in the Walmart area to aid future development.

It will be held during a 6 p.m. meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, focusing on a site in the 1400 block of Edgewood Drive off U.S. 601.

The annexation of the property into the city limits, and its rezoning for potential high-intensity business use, was requested by Bill Juno, through an entity known as Rockford Street, LLC, of which Juno is the principal.

Juno is seeking to have the now-vacant site of slightly less than a half-acre annexed and its zoning changed from CB (a Community Business designation of Surry County) to the city’s B-4 (Highway Business) zone to aid commercial development.

Similar action was taken by the city commissioners in June for another, 1.48-acre tract in the 1400 block of Edgewood Drive, also owned by Juno.

“It is right next to it,” he said Monday of the latest tract under consideration.

However, just as was the case during the summer after the earlier annexation/rezoning, Juno said a specific business development is not in its immediate future. “No plans at all,” he added Monday.

The action in June included rezoning the initial site from RL, a Surry County classification that stands for Residential Limited, to the B-4 (Highway Business) designation. That property also was vacant, due to single-family dwellings formerly existing on the property being demolished.

Juno is the longtime owner of multiple Subway sandwich shops in Mount Airy. The property on Edgewood Drive is in the vicinity of an existing Subway location.

The most recent annexation and rezoning request was reviewed in late October by the Mount Airy Planning Board, an advisory group to the city commissioners, which recommended its approval in an 8-0 vote.

No one spoke in opposition to the proposal.

The planning group found that it was consistent with land-use recommendations in the City of Mount Airy Comprehensive Plan, a guide for future growth locally.

