Three to join Surry school board

In recent years interest in school boards has risen dramatically as parents have sought to have more influence against what some feel is a push of liberal social values on students. Locally that led to several first-time candidates running for offices across the county from which three new members of the Surry County Board of Education.

Ken Whitaker, winner of the District 3 seat, said he had a unique path through the election as he “was one of the few in the county requiring the candidate to go through both the primary and general opposed.” He feels this means that the voters had a better chance to hear what he had to say and make an informed decision.

The conservative nature of the residents of Surry County helped him win those two contests. He said, “I feel that a big factor in my win in the two elections was that my Christian conservative values fit within the framework of the Republican Party where voter registration within the county has trended up significantly in recent years.” A stronger than usual turnout for a midterm election he also noted drove more people to the polls which “seemingly was a benefit” to his victory.

He ran against Melissa Key Atkinson who ran unaffiliated had name recognition in the county. He said that did not change the way he approached the race, “Yes, I understood that I was running against a candidate with heavy name recognition with Graham Atkinson being a past multi-term sheriff and Melissa currently serving of the SCSS Board of Education as an appointed member. I can say I certainly appreciate their past public service in these important roles.”

“I just attempted to present myself as one who was willing to serve and give back in this role. I shared as one wanting to see our school system thrive having grandchildren in the system.

“As you study the history of our country strong divisions have occurred over different issues whether they be social or economic,” Whitaker said after his win. “But the country seems to be resilient in overcoming these differences and divisions which I feel can be attributed to adherence to our Constitution. I feel it is the knowledge and the intentional teaching of our Constitution to our youth and citizens that can be the thread that holds our nation together in the future.

In the District 4, T. J. Bledsoe won 42.4% of the vote in the primary against competitors Donna McLamb and Jimmy Yokeley. In the general election he was unopposed.

The Surry Central High graduate and vice president and commercial loan officer with LifeStore Bank said, “It is so imperative we elect strong and ethical school board members who have no agenda, are not focused on one issue, and are unwaveringly ethical in their decision making. We should also never forget as school board members that we work for the citizens of Surry County and are entrusted with our society’s most valuable possession, our children.”

He has said that skills and trade education should be an important component of the formula for the future well-being of Surry County, “I am proud to see a focus back on career and technical programs in our schools but would encourage more as well as agriculture related curriculum.”

“To be a successful society we need teachers, doctors, lawyers, etc. In the same regard and just as importantly we need skilled trades people such as mechanics, plumbers, and electricians.”

New District 2 board member Tony Hutchens could not agree any more. He said that the lack of skilled trade employees is hurting the community by driving up costs. “There may be so few HVAC workers now, that as soon as one pulls into the driveway – you’re already at a couple hundred dollars.”

He said he was humbled by his win and wondered what his parents would think if they could see what he had achieved. More input is needed from parents, teachers, and even from students in the decision-making processes and he wants to hear from vested parties.

During the campaign he said he met so many bright students but that some felt there was not a clear path forward for them. As with Bledsoe, he feels more emphasis on trades can benefit students in this area and will also help employers fill jobs. “Sometimes we are so college minded that we forget we need electricians and the like,” he said.

While discussing his plans and ideas for the future, he reflected on the events of the last seven days and thanked the voters for giving him the opportunity, “Those who voted for me, they’ll never know what it means to me.”

Upon being sworn in on Dec. 5, the new board members will have their first meeting that evening and Hutchens said for his part, he knows he “can’t just go in there and blow everything up.” What will be needed on the board is a sense of civility and a desire to work together for the students’ best interests.