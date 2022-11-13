Mountain Valley honors veterans with flag display

November 13, 2022 John Peters News 0

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care honored Veterans on Veteran’s Day with a display of 414 American flags on the lawns of Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson and SECU Hospice Care Center in Yadkinville, a number which represents how many veteran patients served by Mountain Valley over the past year. (Submitted photo)

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care honored Veterans on Friday — Veteran’s Day — with a display of 414 American flags on the lawns of Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson and SECU Hospice Care Center in Yadkinville. This represents the total number of veteran patients served by Mountain Valley over the past year.

In 2014, Mountain Valley answered became a We Honor Veterans partner through the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

“Mountain Valley is on a mission to serve those who have served us – every veteran, every family, every time,” the organization said in announcing the flag display. “Through educating…staff, learning about unique needs for veterans, coordinating care with Veterans Affairs, and providing veteran-to-veteran volunteer programs, Mountain Valley is committed to providing the best quality health care possible.”

The flags will be displayed through the end of November. Throughout the year, Mountain Valley recognizes and honors veterans through gifts of patriotic lap blankets and shawls, wreaths on the doors of veteran patients, and pinning ceremonies for every veteran admitted for care. For more information, or to give a gift to support the We Honor Veterans program, call 1-888-789-2922.

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is a nonprofit organization providing end-of-life care in 18 counties in North Carolina and Virginia. Through its team of hospice professionals and specially trained volunteers, Mountain Valley Hospice addresses the growing need for compassionate hospice care through offices in Mount Airy, Yadkinville, Elkin, and Pilot Mountain in North Carolina; and Hillsville and Martinsville in Virginia. Mountain Valley Hospice also owns and operates two hospice inpatient facilities: The Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson and the SECU Hospice Care Center in Yadkinville. For more information, visit www.mtnvalleyhospice.org .