Real estate firm, art gallery opens

November 13, 2022

A crowd of 75 gathered for Thursday’s ribbon-cutting at the Mitchell Prime Properties and art gallery location in Pilot Mountain. (Submitted photo)

<p>Along with a real estate office, Mitchell Prime Properties opened an art gallery, pictured here filled with an exhibit of artwork by Joey Allen. (Submitted photo)</p>

Mitchell Prime Properties held what might be termed a double ribbon-cutting and open house on Thursday, signaling the grand opening of both a business location and a new art gallery in Pilot Mountain.

The ribbon cutting, at 103 East Main Street, attracted 75 local officials, residents, and members of the Mitchell Prime team, with so many filtering in later for the open house that it was extended from a two-hour event to five hours.

“We are very excited to open up our fifth office in the beautiful town of Pilot Mountain,” said John-Mark M. Mitchell. “It is my hometown and also the hometown of Zach Dawson, the broker in charge for the Pilot Mountain office. We decided to purchase the building and make a stronger commitment to Pilot Mountain and also add a gallery of artwork in our office space. Our hope is to better utilize the space and combine multiple interactions with the community at one address.”

Joey Allen, an internationally recognized artist from Stokes County, is the first artist to be featured in the art gallery space. His body of work on exhibit included more than 10 pieces of mixed media and sculpture.

“Mitchell Prime Properties commissioned Joey Allen to create an exclusive piece for our company, titled Mitch Money, to be prominently displayed on our conference area,” Mitchell said. “Mitchell Prime Properties is the largest independent luxury real estate firm in central and coastal North Carolina. The company has broken records across the state. (Our) motto is, Selling Luxury in All Price Ranges. The company defines luxury as the service they provide their customers and loyal clients throughout North Carolina.”

The brokers representing the Pilot Mountain office are being led by Dawson, Stephanie Montgomery, Andrea Utt, and Jakob Holt. The four can be reached at the main office, 336-444-4353 or 336-416-2876.